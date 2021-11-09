What is an uncopylocked game on Roblox?

The potential for creativity and imagination in Roblox is practically limitless. It’s part of the reason why the game is so popular. Roblox players can search for just about anything—like horror and anime—and they’ll likely find it. They might also find hundreds of games that look eerily similar.

What you’re seeing might be examples of uncopylocked games. What is it? How does it work? Here’s everything you need to know about uncopylocked games on Roblox.

Roblox guide: What is an uncopylocked game?

There's bound to be a few uncopylocked games (Image via Roblox)

If you were to search for a specific Roblox game and look at the results, you’d find several games that are near copies of one another. Is it a coincidence? Did the player steal the content? It’s likely that the game is an uncopylocked game (rather than content theft).

An uncopylocked game is simply this: a game that anyone can take and copy. Players who copy uncopylocked games can do whatever they want with that template. Some software out there operates in the same way called “open-source,” and uncopylocked games are exactly that.

How to allow and disallow copying of Roblox games

Players have to alter their permissions (Image via Roblox)

Perhaps you have your own popular Roblox game and are now panicking at the possibility your content is being copied. Don't worry, you can still make changes so that it doesn’t happen.

Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Open the Create tab and select a game to edit.

Step 2: To the right of the game, click on the gear icon. Choose Configure Start Place.

Step 3: On the left-hand side, choose Permissions. Under Other Permissions, decide if you want to allow copying.

Step 4: Choose Save to save changes.

How to copy a Roblox game

Find an uncopylocked game and save it (Image via Roblox)

If there’s a fun game you’ve been playing and want to try your hand at designing Roblox games, why not copy it? There isn’t a guarantee that it’s uncopylocked, but you can always check. If so, then you're free to do what you please.

Here’s how:

Step 1: Visit a Roblox game that is uncopylocked.

Note: You’ll see three dots by its title if it is uncopylocked. If not, ask the developers for permission.

Step 2: Select the three dots next to the title of the game. Pick Edit next. Roblox Studio will launch.

Step 3: At the top, choose File. Pick Save As next.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi