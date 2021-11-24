How to play Roblox on Linux

Roblox is officially supported on a wide range of platforms, but Linux is missing from that list. Though it doesn’t have official support, you can still play Roblox on Linux.

It takes effort to get Roblox running on Linux. But it isn’t impossible. The trick is to use the Wine compatibility layer. This will allow Windows programs to run on Linux like Roblox Player and Studio.

Here’s how to run Roblox’s virtual world for Linux machines.

Roblox: Playing on Linux

1) Prerequisites for playing Roblox on Linux

Even Roblox Studios runs on Linux (Image via Sportskeeda)

Not every Linux user is going to have the option to play Roblox on Linux. There are a few prerequisites for preparing the OS to run the game. They are as follows:

Requires Wine 6.11 and above

Ubuntu versions 16.04 LTS and above, in addition to Mint

Versions of Wine will also work with Arch Linux, Fedora, Nixpkgs Unstable, OpenSUSE Tumbleweed, Void, and Debian. This guide focuses on using Ubuntu.

2) Installing WineHQ to Ubuntu Linux

Play games such as Anime Fighters using Linux (Image via Sportskeeda)

To get started, you’ll need three lines for preparing WineHQ for installation: the GPG key, the official Wine repository, and the 32-bit Architecture support.

Step 1: Start with the GPG key. Type wget -O - https://dl.winehq.org/wine-builds/winehq.key | sudo apt-key add -

Step 2: Now the Wine repository. Type sudo apt-add-repository https://dl.winehq.org/wine-builds/ubuntu/

Step 3: And lastly, the 32-bit Architecture support. Type sudo dpkg --add-architecture i386

Up next is to run a system update. This will ensure the repository for Wine is accepted.

Step 4: Type sudo apt update

If everything went well, you are now able to install WineHQ, like so:

Step 5: Type the following command sudo apt install --install-recommends winehq-stable

1) Installing Roblox on Linux using Wine HQ

With WineHQ, Roblox games are open to players (Image via Sportskeeda)

Unfortunately, the official Roblox site only has the setup available for Apple and Windows devices. However, there’s a Windows 7 version that works. You’ll need to download it from a safe site such as Filehorse.

Step 1: Download the Roblox Launcher from Filehorse.

Step 2: Right-click on the Roblox Launcher. In the drop-down menu, choose Open With Other Application.

Step 3: Choose Wine Windows Program Loader.

Step 4: Allow the installation of both Gecko and Mono installers.

Step 5: Wait for Roblox to finish installing and updating.

Step 6: Locate the Roblox game icon and right-click. In the drop-down menu, choose Allow Launching.

With all that said and done, Roblox can now play on your Linux-based machine.

