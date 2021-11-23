How to download Roblox FPS Unlocker

Roblox has a default frame rate of 60 frames per second, which is smooth, but it can feel smoother with the Roblox FPS Unlocker.

To avoid choppy frames, players can increase the number of frames in Roblox to better match their computers. This is most beneficial to computers with much higher refresh rates.

With the help of Roblox FPS Unlocker, Roblox’s default frame rate can be uncapped.

Roblox FPS Unlocker: how to download and install

3) Where to download Roblox FPS Unlocker

Safely download FPS Unlocker from the developer (Image via Sportskeeda)

To begin using Roblox FPS Unlocker, you have to download it from a safe location. Several places host the executable, but by far, the best site is Github. That way, you’d download it directly from the developer of the FPS Unlocker, Axstin.

Start by visiting the Roblox FPS Unlocker download page on Github. Underneath the latest version of FPS Unlocker, select “Download Here (64-bit).” It will automatically start downloading (if you weren’t prompted to allow it).

Note: There’s a 32-bit version of FPS Unlocker, but it’s outdated.

2) How to install Roblox FPS Unlocker

Run the program’s executable (Image via Sportskeeda)

To get FPS Unlocker installed on your PC, it’s just a matter of running the executable. It will start up for a moment, then appear to stop working. It’s actually running in the background.

In the bottom-right corner of Windows, open your computer’s System Tray. FPS Unlocker appears as a red Roblox logo.

1) How to use Roblox FPS Unlocker

Open the System Tray to alter settings (Image via Sportskeeda)

Now that FPS Unlocker is downloaded and installed, you must tweak its settings to ensure it’s working. Go into your System Tray and click on Roblox FPS Unlocker. A menu will appear.

Step 1: First, toggle “Unlock Roblox Player.” That option completely removes the frame rate cap.

Step 2: Additionally, toggle “Unlock Roblox Studio” to unlock the frame rate cap on Roblox Studio if you have plans to make Roblox games.

Step 3: Should you wish to cap your frame rate, move to FPS Cap to reveal a second menu.

Step 4: Pick a frame rate cap. For example, if your refresh rate is 120Hz, then capping it to 120 frames would be ideal.

Step 5: Start Roblox. The FPS Unlocker works automatically in the background.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Please note that using Roblox FPS Unlocker is safe to use and won’t result in a ban. As of 2019, it’s no longer a bannable offense.

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by Ravi Iyer