Is Arsenal in Roblox safe for kids?

Roblox has hundreds of games for kids to play and enjoy, like Roblox Arsenal. It involves multiple teams that use weapons to eliminate one another. Every kill spawns a different weapon until a player eventually gets the golden knife and wins the game.

On the surface, this might seem like an inappropriate environment for the impressionable, but here's why Roblox Arsenal is completely safe for kids.

Roblox Arsenal provides kids with the thrills of the action genre while keeping them safe from negative influence

4) It doesn’t feature graphic violence

The first thing one might think of when reading “weapons” is the introduction of blood. However, Arsenal does not have blood at all. When a player is eliminated, even by the use of a gun, there isn't a touch of red to be seen. Characters simply ragdoll and respawn somewhere else.

3) It's very goofy

Since the demographic is children, players can find silly weapons to eliminate the other team. For example, the PIZZA is an actual pizza launcher, letting the wielder “shoot” slices of pizza at their foes.

2) It's a team-based game

Players have to work together to win (Image via Roblox)

There is some value to Roblox Arsenal through the use of cooperation. Players on a single team have to work together as a single unit, if they want to stand a chance to win. This can come in the form of sticking together, watching each other’s backs and ensuring communication. Needless to say, the game is most fun with friends.

1) Chat & Party function is censored

Chat is moderated really well (Image via Roblox)

Roblox has a really good language filter. If a player attempts to say anything inappropriate, it is censored immediately with hashtags. The system cracks down on language even more if the account is being used by players under the age of 13. Roblox also has human moderators to catch users trying to bypass the language filter.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Furthermore, there are parental controls in the user’s account settings. It's rare for young children to be exposed to inappropriate language or content. Still, it is important to know what they are playing.

Edited by Sabine Algur