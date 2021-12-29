Roblox Survive the Killer codes (December 2021)

Roblox Survive the Killer codes can be a great way to pick up limited items, like knives, and even in-game currency or free experience.

Luckily, the codes are free for any player to use — new or returning users. However, Roblox codes can only be used once, after which they’re of no use.

Roblox Survive the Killer: All working codes in December 2021

For December 2021, Roblox Survive the Killer only has a small list of codes. Gamers must redeem these codes as soon as possible, or else they’ll miss out on free rewards.

The codes are as follows:

800M : Redeems for an 800M Slycer

: Redeems for an 800M Slycer jumpbug : Redeems for a Jumping Bug Knife

: Redeems for a Jumping Bug Knife 700M : Redeems for a 700M Slycer

: Redeems for a 700M Slycer PRIDE : Redeems for a Pride Knife

: Redeems for a Pride Knife HALLOWVEMBER: Redeems for an X Halloween crate

This time around, Survive the Killer codes are mostly centered around knives. These can be equipped in-game to change how the killer’s knife appears. They can be valuable due to limited runs or being attainable by spending Robux.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Survive the Killer

Stay in the lobby to redeem codes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Now that users have several codes to use, it’s best to redeem them immediately. Survive the Killer codes can be active one day and expire the next. However, redeeming codes is done slightly differently than other Roblox games.

Here’s how it works:

Step 1: If gamers enter Survive the Killer in the middle of an active game, they can wait for it to end (or participate).

Step 2: Along the bottom of the screen, there is a toolbar with menu buttons. They may select Codes.

Step 3: In the code redemption window, players should type in a valid Survive the Killer code. They are case-sensitive.

Step 4: Select the Redeem button to receive the code’s free rewards.

What is Roblox Survive the Killer?

Survive the Killer is a very straightforward Roblox game wherein players are split into survivors and killers. As the former, hiding, helping others, and escaping is the goal.

As the killer, gamers must capture and kill as many players before they escape. It’s a fun multiplayer experience, especially with friends.

Edited by Ravi Iyer