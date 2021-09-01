Roblox Murder Mystery 2 codes (September 2021)

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 pits players against each other in a kill or be killed environment. Unfortunately though, there are no existing codes that are currently active.
One player is designated as the Murderer with the task of killing every other player before they are found out. Others can be assigned the Sheriff role, to stop the Murderer, or must simply survive as long as they can.
This is one of the most popular Roblox games available right now. That makes the demand for promotional codes very high. Those looking for active codes may find some bad news, however.
Codes for Roblox Murder Mystery 2 as of September 2021
Active Codes
Currently, there are no active codes for Roblox Murder Mystery 2 in September of 2021. It is unknown when the developers may add more, but you can also keep your eyes on the expired codes below. Those could become active again someday.
Expired Codes
- COMB4T2: Redeem this code for a free Combat II Knife
- PR1SM: Redeem this code for a free Prism Knife
- AL3X: Redeem this code for a Alex Knife
- C0RL: Redeem this code for a Corl Knife
- D3NIS: Redeem this code for a Denis Knife
- SK3TCH: Redeem this code for a Sketchy Knife
- SUB0: Redeem this code for a Sub Knife
- INF3CT3D: Redeem this code for a Infected Knife
- G003Y: Redeem this code for a Goo Knife
- R3PT1L3: Redeem this code for a Reptile Knife
- SK00L: Redeem this code for a Skool Knife
- PATR1CK: Redeem this code for a Patrick Knife
- 2015: Redeem this code for a 2015 Knife
- G1FT3D: Redeem this code for a Gifted Knife
- TH3N3XTL3V3L: Redeem this code for a TNL Knife
- N30N: Redeem this code for a Neon Knife
- HW2017: Redeem this code for a Pumpkin Pet
How to redeem codes for Roblox Murdery Mystery 2
If any of the knife skin codes do become active again for Roblox Murder Mystery 2, you will need to know how to redeem them. Load into the game, and when in the lobby, click the Inventory button on the side of your screen.
At the bottom right of the new window, you can copy and paste one of the codes into the Enter Code area. Once you have done that, click on the Redeem button and the rewards will be added to your inventory.
