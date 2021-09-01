Roblox Murder Mystery 2 codes (September 2021)

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 pits players against each other in a kill or be killed environment. Unfortunately though, there are no existing codes that are currently active.

One player is designated as the Murderer with the task of killing every other player before they are found out. Others can be assigned the Sheriff role, to stop the Murderer, or must simply survive as long as they can.

This is one of the most popular Roblox games available right now. That makes the demand for promotional codes very high. Those looking for active codes may find some bad news, however.

Codes for Roblox Murder Mystery 2 as of September 2021

A knife wielding player in Murder Mystery 2. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

Currently, there are no active codes for Roblox Murder Mystery 2 in September of 2021. It is unknown when the developers may add more, but you can also keep your eyes on the expired codes below. Those could become active again someday.

Expired Codes

COMB4T2: Redeem this code for a free Combat II Knife

Redeem this code for a free Prism Knife AL3X: Redeem this code for a Alex Knife

Redeem this code for a Corl Knife D3NIS: Redeem this code for a Denis Knife

Redeem this code for a Sketchy Knife SUB0: Redeem this code for a Sub Knife

Redeem this code for a Infected Knife G003Y: Redeem this code for a Goo Knife

Redeem this code for a Reptile Knife SK00L: Redeem this code for a Skool Knife

Redeem this code for a Patrick Knife 2015: Redeem this code for a 2015 Knife

Redeem this code for a Gifted Knife TH3N3XTL3V3L: Redeem this code for a TNL Knife

Redeem this code for a Neon Knife HW2017: Redeem this code for a Pumpkin Pet

How to redeem codes for Roblox Murdery Mystery 2

The inventory window in Murder Mystery 2. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

If any of the knife skin codes do become active again for Roblox Murder Mystery 2, you will need to know how to redeem them. Load into the game, and when in the lobby, click the Inventory button on the side of your screen.

At the bottom right of the new window, you can copy and paste one of the codes into the Enter Code area. Once you have done that, click on the Redeem button and the rewards will be added to your inventory.

