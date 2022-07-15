5 best Free Fire MAX features in OB35 update: New characters, pet, Bizon, and more Advance server content

Free Fire MAX is what it is now, thanks to the frequent updates the developers release to improve the overall user experience. Essentially, each new patch of the game adds new features while further enhancing the current ones.

The OB35 update is getting closer, and the community cannot contain their excitement to see what Garena has in store. As per the known information, it will be released on 20 July and will lead to the addition of a new character, weapon, and other adjustments.

During the recently ended Advance Server, users had the opportunity to test out additional features that will get added with the update. The top five are listed below.

Note: The list below represents the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Free Fire MAX features in OB35 update

5) Weapon adjustments

As a recent social media post announced, numerous weapons are getting adjusted in the OB35 update. Here are the exact specifics:

G36 – Firing Rate in Assault Mode and Accuracy increased

M24 – Damage increased

M1887 – Effective range and firing rate increased. Damage decreased

FAMAS-III – Armor Penetration increased

SCAR – Damage increased

M14-III – Firing rate increased

UMP – Armor penetration increased

4) Enhanced UI

This was the changed UI present in the OB35 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

UI will likely change with the Free Fire MAX OB35 update as developers have already tried out the updated UI in the Advance Server. This will ensure a visually appealing experience for users as aspects like fonts, icons, and more will be altered.

In addition, the after-match interface will also be overhauled to provide more details, offering further statistics to players.

3) New SMG - PP-19 Bizon

Weapons are a vital component of Garena Free Fire MAX, and with the proper selection, users can win matches. After the periodic updates, various new weapons have been added, and the new OB35 patch will be bringing the PP-19 Bizon.

The firearm would be of the SMG category and possess great damage with low stability, making it a perfect fit for close-range encounters.

2) New pet – Hoot

Here are details regarding the Hoot pet (Image via Garena)

On the Advance Server, a new pet is now available for testing. It, like the rest of the previously introduced pets, will be added with the next update. Here are the specifics that users need to know about it:

Name: Hoot

Description: I’m not just an owl, I am a hoot!

Skill: Far-Sighted

Essentially, in the Far-Sighted ability, the range and duration of scanning items and skills. At the most basic level, the time and range are boosted by one second and ten meters, respectively. Meanwhile, at the highest level, the duration increases by 2.5 seconds.

1) Mystery characters

There were two mystery characters within the Advance Server. Details about them are as follows:

Mystery character 1 (J.Biebs/Justin Bieber)

This character is based on Justin Bieber (Image via Garena)

The first mystery character has officially been announced on the Free Fire website. He will be the in-game persona of Justin Bieber and will possess the Silent Sentinel ability.

With this skill in use, users and allies can block damage using EP. Additionally, the EP taken from allies will be added to the users.

At the lowest level, allies within the 6-meter range can block 7% damage using EP.

Mystery character 2

Specifics of this character's release have not been revealed (Image via Garena)

The second mystery character has an ability called Wall Brawl (active). When activated, individuals can attack gloo walls and tag foes within 5 meters of them. The targets will take damage if they are penetrated through the gloo wall.

At the initial level, the ability works on three gloo walls and has a 55-second cooldown.

Disclaimer: All Free Fire Advance Server features are not guaranteed to be added in the next update, and Garena could also make changes to them.

