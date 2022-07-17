Free Fire OB35 update to introduce new map, weapon balances, and other features

The OB35 update in Free Fire is dropping soon and players are excited to try out the new features in the battle royale game. Android and iOS mobile gamers can look forward to the update that will drop on 20 July 2022.

Before the update is released, players can expect the servers to be taken down for maintenance. Once the servers are back up at around 6:00 PM IST, mobile gamers can enjoy the new content that the OB35 update brings forth.

Free Fire OB35 update: Features at a glance

New Map

Futuristic map that will be introduced via the OB35 update (Image via Garena)

Free Fire players can look forward to a futuristic map they can enjoy. There are two new features on the map that players will experience for the very first time:

Magic Portals – Some portals on the map will allow players to rotate quickly, resulting in a surprise attack for their enemies.

Anti-Gravity Zones – These zones allow players to jump high in the air and shoot simultaneously without any subsequent fall damage.

Weapon Balances

Various weapons in the battle royale game will be adjusted (Image via Garena)

Certain aspects of the following weapons in Free Fire will be buffed/nerfed:

G36 – Increase in Accuracy and Firing Rate in Assault Mode

M24 – Increase in Damage

M1887 – Increase in Effective Range and Firing Rate. Decrease in Damage.

FAMAS-III – Increase in Armor Penetration

SCAR – Increase in Damage

M14-III – Increase in Firing Rate

UMP – Increase in Armor Penetration

Other features

Gloo wall's new quick cast feature (Image via Garena)

Here are some of the other features that players can look forward to once the OB35 update drops:

Daily Tasks will offer more rewards than ever before.

A quick cast button dedicated to gloo walls will be introduced.

A dedicated command wheel can be accessed by mobile gamers when it comes to using medkits or launching throwables.

A new feature called Replay Highlights will become available that will allow players to analyze their performance after the match is over and make the task of creating content much easier.

Brand new BR War Chests are being introduced to the Battle Royale mode, the content improving as the match progresses and players can reroll the content using FF Coins.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, individuals from the country are advised to play the MAX version instead.

