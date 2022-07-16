Free Fire OB35 update patch notes: New map, UI, weapon adjustments, and more features

Over regular updates, Garena has focused primarily on bringing new features and enhancements to bring Free Fire to its current state. As the OB35 update's release date approaches, the community's excitement has clearly increased, mainly owing to the news of the forthcoming collaboration with Justin Bieber and the fifth-year anniversary celebration.

However, this does not imply that the update lacks features because many players have already experienced them during the Advance Server. Additionally, developers have also released their animated talk show titled, "Kelly Show S03 E04: 5th Anniversary", which outlines some of the update's most significant features.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country should avoid playing the game due to government-imposed restrictions. They can opt to play the MAX variant instead.

Free Fire OB35 update to include a new map, War Chest rework, and more

The changes highlighted in the talk show are as follows:

War Chest rework

War Chests can now be refreshed (Image via Garena)

Earlier, FF Coins in the battle royale mode were primarily utilized to acquire items from the Vending Machine. However, after the Free Fire OB35 update, the developers are adding a new element to the regular battle royale mode with the rework of the BR War Chests.

These War Chests are located in open areas without much cover, and their contents improve as the match progresses. Moreover, players can also reroll the War Chest content using the FF Coins.

UI optimization

Free Fire's UI has been optimized (Image via Garena)

Free Fire will soon turn five years old this year, and the developers have brought in a series of UI enhancements in the shape of new fonts, animations, and even a logo. This is sure to freshen things up and also make the game quite accessible. Additionally, the symbol of diamonds and gold has been changed for better visual appeal.

New map

A new map is set to be added in the update (Image via Garena)

Garena has provided a sneak peek into the upcoming full-size futuristic battlefield. This map will incorporate new graphics and feature multiple unique mechanisms. This includes new Anti-Gravity Zones, which allow high jumps while eliminating fall damage, giving gamers the option to fire while in the air.

In the meantime, Magic Portals on the map allow gamers to rotate quickly and even outflank their opponents in particular areas.

Daily tasks

Garena to provide a variety in daily missions (Image via Garena)

Daily tasks are a way for developers to keep gamers engaged in Free Fire. As part of the update, these have now been optimized to provide more rewards while offering a wide variety of activities with varying difficulties.

Replay Highlights

Replay Highlights is a major improvement in the replay section (Image via Garena)

Replay Highlights is a great feature that will soon make its way into the battle royale title. It enables gamers to download their past matches and analyze the same while also making the task of editing and posting much less complicated.

Command Wheel

The command wheel will provide quick access to in-game items (Image via Garena)

Quick chats and in-game items like medkits and throwables will now have command wheels after the Free Fire OB35 update. It will essentially be a quick menu, enabling better and faster usage, which lets users spend less time on quick chats and other items.

Clash Squad Season – AC80

Gamers will receive Golden AC80 for reaching Gold III (Image via Garena)

The new patch will be followed by the release of the new Clash Squad Season. Gamers will once again have to start grinding to reach the top tiers of the game in order to claim different rewards. Among the available items for individuals would be the “The Golden AC80”, but they would need to reach Gold III to receive it.

Weapon Adjustments

Besides these three, the stats of multiple other weapons have been adjusted (Image via Garena)

The following are the weapons that will be adjusted with the new version:

G36 – Increase in Accuracy and Firing Rate in Assault Mode

M24 – Increase in Damage

M1887 – Increase in Effective Range and Firing Rate. Decrease in Damage.

FAMAS-III – Increase in Armor Penetration

SCAR – Increase in Damage

M14-III – Increase in Firing Rate

UMP – Increase in Armor Penetration

Gloo Wall quick cast

The quick cast feature will make it easier to use Gloo Walls (Image via Garena)

Gloo Walls are one of the most essential in-game items within Free Fire, providing users with immediate cover. However, placing them can be a challenging task in the midst of battle.

Consequently, to help individuals in such situations, a quick cast button for Gloo Walls will be made available after the OB35 update.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far