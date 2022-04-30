10 best weapons in Garena Free Fire that players should get (2022)

There are a variety of weapons that gamers can use to outplay opponents on the battlegrounds of Garena Free Fire. They have the liberty to use firearms as per their preferences and playing style.

However, many beginners and intermediates often get stuck choosing a particular gun for various warfare situations. This article will guide them to the ideal weapons suited to several circumstances.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-assessed ban, players from India should avoid playing Free Fire. They should play the MAX variant instead.

Free Fire: Weapons that players should never hesitate to pick up

1) Charge Buster

Attributes:

Damage: 0

0 Rate of fire: 44

44 Range: 18

18 Reload speed: 48

48 Magazine: 3

3 Accuracy: 31

31 Movement speed: 86

86 Armor penetration: 0

The Charge Buster is the latest addition to Free Fire's shotgun category. It needs to be operated quite differently, as users will have to hold the fire button to charge damage to the gun.

The more the Charge Buster is charged, the less the bullets spread out, providing better accuracy in the shots. However, pressing the fire button excessively will reset the charging.

2) Groza

Attributes:

Damage: 61

61 Rate of fire: 58

58 Range: 77

77 Reload speed: 48

48 Magazine: 30

30 Accuracy: 52

52 Movement speed: 58

58 Armor penetration: 0

The Groza is possibly the strongest Assault Rifle in the battle royale shooter. It can deal with enemies in long-range combat with higher accuracy and more stability. With a decent rate of fire, this gun is also recommended for Clash Squad matches.

3) M1887

Attributes:

Damage: 100

100 Rate of fire: 40

40 Range: 14

14 Reload speed: 55

55 Magazine: 2

2 Accuracy: 10

10 Movement speed: 79

79 Armor penetration: 28

The one-shot killer, M1887, is arguably the most popular shotgun among Free Fire gamers. Damage and armor penetration are its key attributes, making it a lethal weapon. The movement speed is quite good to drag the double-barrel to make a one-tap headshot.

4) M82B

Attributes:

Damage: 90

90 Rate of fire: 27

27 Range: 85

85 Reload speed: 41

41 Magazine: 8

8 Accuracy: 90

90 Movement speed: 70

70 Armor penetration: 54

When it comes to snipers in Free Fire, the M82B is undoubtedly a fan favorite. Its high penetrating power can peirce gloo walls, damaging foes even behind these temporary walls.

The M82B is a magnificent sniper available in the BR title with its fair damage and movement speed. Well-practiced sniper players using the M82B with Moco's ability will not allow enemies in front of them to escape by any chance.

5) AC80

Attributes:

Damage: 71

71 Rate of fire: 36

36 Range: 78

78 Reload speed: 55

55 Magazine: 10

10 Accuracy: 51

51 Movement speed: 71

71 Armor penetration: 70

The AC80 is a marksman rifle and has been widely used by users since its release. The firearm comes with an in-built 4X scope that makes the task of hitting enemies precisely over long-range easy. A headshot or two to three body shots is sufficient to take down the opponents.

Accuracy and armor-piercing power are two of the most highlighted attributes of the AC80. Remarkably, the rifle is the first choice of a considerable number of esports athletes.

6) Woodpecker

Attributes:

Damage: 85

85 Rate of fire: 38

38 Range: 63

63 Reload speed: 48

48 Magazine: 12

12 Accuracy: 69

69 Movement speed: 74

74 Armor penetration: 77

The Woodpecker is also a marksman rifle with a bit of high aptitude compared to the AC80 in aspects like damage, accuracy, and armor-penetrating power. It is a prime choice for gamers landing in a BR-mode match, and assaulters should pick it up at first glance.

7) M79

Attributes:

Damage: 90

90 Rate of fire: 27

27 Range: 51

51 Reload speed: 62

62 Magazine: 1

1 Accuracy: 90

90 Movement speed: 65

65 Armor penetration: 0

The M79, also named the Launcher, is undoubtedly the deadliest weapon in Free Fire if appropriately handled. The grenade launcher can eliminate enemies in bulk, especially in close to mid-combat. However, finding it in a match is rare since it is only available in airdrops.

8) M249

Attributes:

Damage: 57

57 Rate of fire: 59

59 Range: 76

76 Reload speed: 48

48 Magazine: 100

100 Accuracy: 67

67 Movement speed: 58

58 Armor penetration: 0

The M249 is a machine gun with the largest magazine size. It has space for 100 bullets at a time, allowing gamers to fire at enemies continuously without any pause. Amazingly, this firearm can break a gloo wall more efficiently while crouched.

However, the possibility of obtaining it in a match is extremely low as only airdrops have it.

9) MP40

Attributes:

Damage: 48

48 Rate of fire: 83

83 Range: 22

22 Reload speed: 48

48 Magazine: 20

20 Accuracy: 27

27 Movement speed: 88

88 Armor penetration: 0

The MP40 is an evergreen sub-machine gun in Free Fire, maintaining its popularity so far. With an appealing fire rate, this weapon has enough movement speed to aid players in dragging it to make headshots handily.

However, it does not support the muzzle attachment, due to which the bullets may scatter at farther distances.

10) Scythe

Attributes:

Damage: 90

90 Rate of fire: 30

30 Range: 6

6 Reload speed: 0

0 Magazine: 0

0 Accuracy: 10

10 Movement speed: 90

90 Armor penetration: 0

With maximum damage, range, and movement speed, Scythe is undoubtedly the most splendid melee weapon released in Free Fire. Pulling off 1v4 clutches with this firearm is not shocking. Doing this is common for experts. Hence, Scythe can be prioritized in the case of melee weapons.

Note: The Free Fire weapons in the above list are not prioritized in any order, and their attributes have been noted down from official sources. Notably, the article entirely depicts the personal opinion of the author.

