5 tips for mastering gloo walls in Garena Free Fire

Gloo walls play an integral part in the combat system in Free Fire. Players use them to protect themselves from damage and block opponents during close-range fights.

In short, mastering this utility item can be a life-saver in many scenarios. While professionals and seasoned veterans have it all figured out, newcomers will need some help. By following these simple tips, they can begin their journey of obtaining mastery in the item.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

Implement these pointers in Free Fire to master gloo walls

5) Placement will make a lot of difference

One of the most important things to remember when using gloo walls in Free Fire is placement. This is key to ensuring that the utility item, when used, benefits users.

If the placement is incorrect or if it's placed such that there's no strategic advantage, gamers will simply end up wasting their gloo walls. Enemies will be able to take advantage of this and win the fight.

4) Knowing when not to use a gloo wall

Although gloo walls are powerful defensive utility tools, not every combat situation demands their use. In specific scenarios, using one yields no benefits and generally makes no sense.

One prime example would be when players are in hard cover. Since the enemy can no longer see them or inflict damage on them, using a gloo wall will only be a waste.

3) Timing is key to success

To truly master gloo walls in Free Fire, users need impeccable timing. Placing the gloo wall too early or too late will render their utility useless. For instance, if players are rushing an enemy, setting a gloo wall after being shot a few times is not very smart.

With damage already sustained, enemies will now be able to hunker down and aim their weapons at the gloo wall. The moment gamers decide to move, they'll be shot. Furthermore, medical items will be depleted for healing due to sustaining damage.

2) Coordinate with teammates before using gloo wall

During team matches, players often place gloo walls in front of them in the spur of the moment. While they may be protected from incoming fire, their teammates get pushed into the open and killed.

This reduces the squad's combat effectiveness, and they are likely to lose the match. To avoid such scenarios, users need to coordinate with teammates before placing a gloo wall.

1) Understanding the angle

While placement plays a significant role in how effective a gloo wall is in combat, its angle also matters. If the angle is not correct, enemies will be able to shoot around or above the defensive structure.

To ensure that this does not happen, gamers need to keep a check on the placement angle of their gloo wall. Simply placing it on the terrain will not guarantee protection in Free Fire.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer