5 best Free Fire characters for Clash Squad mode in 2022

Garena Free Fire is primarily famous because of its Battle Royale mode that offers many unique features. However, in recent times, the Clash Squad mode has garnered an equal amount of love from the fans. Especially the CS-ranked mode, which has its own fanbase.

Free Fire's 4v4 multiplayer mode requires players to have a good command over their movement. The arena-like, fast-paced mode provides players with a choice of guns, attachments, and other accessories randomly via shops, which they can buy using money earned from the match.

Character abilities are an essential part of the strategy and gameplay in the CS mode, and players should make a wise decision regarding the same.

5 best character choices for players who wish to win Free Fire's multiplayer Clash squad mode

1) Dimitri

Dimitri's 'Healing Heartbeat' ability (Image via Garena Free Fire)

First level duration - 10 seconds

First level CD - 85 seconds

Dimitri serves as a medic for every team, as his active ability 'Healing Heartbeat,' allows players and allies to use a temporary healing zone. The same zone recovers HP for players while also helping the downed allies with self-help and recovery.

2) Jota

Jota's 'Sustained Raids' ability (Image via Garena Free Fire)

First level HP gain via a knockdown - 10%

Max level HP gain via a knockdown - 20%

'Sustained Raids' is the only passive skill on this list that competes against the active abilities quite efficiently. Jota's skill allows players to earn some HP whenever they hit enemies with guns, while a complete knockdown will recover a specific amount of health points.

3) Alok

Alok's 'Drop the Beat' ability (Image via Garena Free Fire)

First level duration - 10 seconds

First level movement speed - 10%

Alok provides an increase in movement speed after players activate 'Drop the Beat' to create an aura for a distance of 5 meters arounds them. An HP recovery also accompanies the agility buff, as Alok helps recover five HP/second for a specific duration. The ability has a CD of 45 seconds.

4) Skyler

Skyler's 'Riptide Rhythm' ability (Image via Garena Free Fire)

First level CD - 85 seconds

First level Range - 50 meters

First level HP recovery - 4 HP

Tapping the ability button will unleash Riptide Rhythm's sonic wave that will destroy as many as five enemies' gloo walls. However, when players or allies deploy a gloo wall, it will recover some HP, and multiple deployments will allow recovery multiple times.

5) K (Captain Booyah)

K's 'Master of All' ability (Image via Garena Free Fire)

First level 'Psychology mode' duration - 2.2 seconds

First level Max EP - 150

K is probably the best character for Free Fire's CS mode, as users can use it to provide team support while also employing it during an attack. Captain Booyah offers an enhanced max EP to users along with the two following modes:

Jiu-jitsu mode: Assists teammates within a six-meter range of K have a five-time increase in EP to HP conversion rate. Psychology mode: Allows players to get three EP recovered after every 2.2-second interval.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views. Readers' views may differ.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan