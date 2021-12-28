Best Free Fire sensitivity settings to use with DJ Alok

Garena Free Fire is known for its collaborations with popular shows like Money Heist or celebrities like CR7. The list of partnerships is pretty long, and the Brazilian DJ, Alok Achkar Peres Petrillo, is one of the well-known names in the lineup of collaborations.

In November 2019, Garena unveiled a new character DJ Alok, based on the musician. It was an instant hit and received the fans' love due to its VFX. Moreover, the active ability of DJ Alok was the reason behind its success as a character.

DJ Alok has been the most potent Free Fire character for a long time, and despite the nerfs, it is still the strongest option available in the game. However, due to the capabilities of Alok, players need to optimize their aim and movement by tweaking their sensitivity.

Garena Free Fire's DJ Alok: The sensitivity settings that suit the popular character

Alok's ability is known as 'Drop the Beat,' which increases the character's movement speed. Players also receive an HP recovery through Alok's aura at a rate of five points per second for a specific duration. The ability has a cooldown of 45 seconds.

Drop the Beat - Level-ups (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Drop the Beat has the following variable attributes at different levels:

Level 1:

Duration: Five seconds

Five seconds Agility: 10%

Level 2:

Duration: Six seconds

Six seconds Agility: 11%

Level 3:

Duration: Seven seconds

Seven seconds Agility: 12%

Level 4:

Duration: Eight seconds

Eight seconds Agility: 13%

Level 5:

Duration: Nine seconds

Nine seconds Agility: 14%

Level 6:

Duration: Ten seconds

Ten seconds Agility: 15%

Ideal sensitivity to use with DJ Alok (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Considering Alok's agility in mind, players should lower the intervals for their sensitivities by five to 10 units than the usual setting. General, Red Dot, and 2x sensitivities are more crucial and need adjustment, while Free Look, 4x, and Sniper Scope settings are optional.

Here are the sensitivity settings that users can consider whenever they use DJ Alok:

General: 91-95

Red Dot: 87-91

2x Scope: 75-79

4x Scope: 50-54

Sniper Scope: 42-46

Free Look: 76-80

Players can then use Free Fire's practice mode, Batou Training Island, to test the movement and aim with new settings.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu