Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D, headshot percentage, and monthly income in April 2022

Content creation centered around Free Fire has exploded in popularity worldwide, with countless creators establishing themselves on platforms such as YouTube. Lokesh Gamer has become one of India's top YouTubers and is commonly referred to as the "Diamond King."

His videos generally feature events and challenges within the game, and he also does vlogs occasionally. At the moment, he has 14.7 million subscribers and over 1.45 billion views.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid participating in the mobile battle royale title. The stats and images used in the article are from the MAX version, which is not on the list of banned games.

What is Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID?

His Free Fire ID is 220528068, and his current IGN is LOKESHGAMER7. The player's stats are detailed below:

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has played 3463 squad matches and secured 737 victories, translating to a win rate of 21.28%. With 6533 eliminations, the YouTuber upholds a K/D ratio of 2.40. He has also accumulated 1364 headshots, retaining a headshot ratio of 20.88%.

He has participated in 1540 duo matches and maintained a precise 10% win rate with 154 victories. The internet star has 2639 frags in these games and has taken down 552 enemies with headshots, resulting in a headshot percentage of 20.92%.

Lokesh Gamer has participated in 1354 solo games and bagged 135 victories, which comes down to a win rate of 9.97%. He has notched 2762 kills and secured 818 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.27 and a headshot percentage of 29.62%.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has not participated in a single ranked game in the current Free Fire ranked season.

Clash Squad stats

Lokesh Gamer's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has engaged in 1614 Clash Squad matches and has secured 1001 victories, amounting to a win rate of 62.02%. He has recorded 9448 eliminations and registered 3296 headshots corresponding to a KDA of 1.76 and a headshot percentage of 34.89%.

Note: Lokesh Gamer's stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

Lokesh Gamer's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Lokesh Gamer's YouTube channel is predicted to generate between $8.2K and $130.7K in revenue each month. The yearly earnings are projected to be within the range of $98K and $1.6M.

YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer has been an active content creator on YouTube for more than three years and has established a solid reputation in the community. The user has created more than 1100 videos, which have received a total of 1.454 billion views.

The player has secured 100k subscribers and 32.67 million views in the last month alone.

