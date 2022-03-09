Garena Free Fire Gloo Wall designs: Which is the best Gloo Wall in the game?

Gloo Walls are a vital part of Garena Free Fire's gameplay, and they play a significant role in the gunplay by providing cover on the battlefield. Furthermore, like the majority of the other items in the game, they have their unique skins, which are released regularly by the developers.

Many players also get curious about the most visually appealing skin available in the Battle Royale title and search for the finest Gloo Wall that the developers have released in terms of the overall design.

Note: The choice of skin will vary from user to user and the one stated below represents the writer's opinion.

Which is the best Gloo Wall in Free Fire?

Gloo Wall - Gold Vault stands out as one of the most esthetically compelling skins that Garena has created for the utility item in Free Fire, and it is arguably the best option. It was introduced a few months ago during one of the Money Heist collaboration events.

As the name implies, the Gloo Wall resembles a Gold Vault, and it is inscribed with LCDP, an abbreviation for La Casa De Papel, the show's official title.

Back when it was available, users had the chance to acquire the skin, alongside a gun skin, a pet, and other rewards. They were guaranteed to receive all the rewards in the event within a total of 691 diamonds, which was a pretty great deal.

Honorable mentions

1) Cobra Strike

Cobra Strike is another beautiful skin for Gloo Wall released by Garena in Free Fire. The color red and cobra-based design had attracted a lot of players. Individuals were able to acquire it during Project Cobra celebrations in February 2021 as part of the Cobra Party event in the game.

2) Gloo Wall – Victory Charge

The Gloo Wall – Victory Charge is also an incredible-looking skin for Gloo Wall, and the developers incorporated it after the game had collaborated with McLaren. Users could obtain the same for completely free as it was accessible within a top-up event, where they only had to buy a particular number of diamonds.

Apart from this, there have been numerous other attractive skins released.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Indian readers are advised to avoid playing.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha