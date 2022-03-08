3 most stylish Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire (and 3 that are not)

Gloo Walls are an indispensable part of Free Fire’s overall gameplay. They can provide players with immediate cover on the battlefield, allowing them to withstand combat and survive for a longer duration. These also have unique skins, but they aren’t readily available in the in-game store, unlike other items.

Generally, the developers incorporate the Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire through different events and other methods. Here is a selection of the most stylish ones added so far.

Note: The following list represents the writer’s opinion.

Free Fire: Top 3 most stylish Gloo Wall skins

3) Gloo Wall – Cobra Strike

Cobra Strike is one of the most attractive skins for this utility item that gamers can acquire in Free Fire. It was added as part of Project Cobra celebrations in the battle royale title during February 2021.

Players had the opportunity to acquire it through the Cobra Party, where they had to spend diamonds on spins.

2) Gloo Wall – Victory Charge

Items based on collaborations are generally rare, and they do not make a reappearance easily. The Gloo Wall – Victory Charge was added after the game had partnered with McLaren, and users were essentially able to acquire it via a top-up event.

In that event, there was also a surfboard skin available, and users could acquire both the rewards by purchasing the given number of diamonds.

1) Gloo Wall – Gold Vault

Gloo Wall – Gold Vault stands at the top spot on this list and is probably the best-looking skin made available within the battle royale title. It was introduced after its second run of collaboration with La Casa De Papel, i.e., Money Heist.

During this particular event, users were guaranteed to receive all the available rewards within 691 diamonds, including a permanent pet, gun skin, and more, apart from the Gloo Wall.

3 Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire that doesn’t look that good

3) Gloo Wall – Hayato the Guardian

Garena introduced this in April 2021 as part of the ‘Midnight Samurai Top Up.’ Although this skin’s color is excellent, the general design of Gloo Wall – Hayato the Guardian is plain and isn’t that stylish. As a result, there are several others that players should insist on acquiring.

2) Gloo Wall - FFWC

Despite this Gloo Wall skin being one of the rarest and oldest ones, it is not among the most visually appealing alternatives available in the game with only a simple text written on it. As the name implies, it was released for the FFWC (Free Fire World Cup), which was the game’s first-ever International Championship.

1) Gloo Wall – Happy Shiba

Gloo Wall – Happy Shiba is another skin that isn’t that attractive compared to all the other options that gamers can acquire within Free Fire. Developers introduced it in the game around a year back via a top-up event titled ‘Happy Shiba Top Up,’ and individuals were asked to complete the task of purchasing 500 diamonds.

Note: The game is banned in India as per the government's guidelines. Players are advised to avoid playing the game.

