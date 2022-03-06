Top 5 Free Fire Max tips to use Charge Buster like pro players

Charge Buster is one of the most deadly shotguns in Free Fire Max. There are a great number of weapons that players can choose from, but each needs to be handled in a different way. Some are even one-shot killers, and Charge Buster is just one of them.

Charge Buster carries up to 3 bullets at a time. One thing that makes it utterly different from other shotguns is that players have to hold the fire button and then release it after aiming at the enemy's body. A headshot can do 247 damage, which makes the weapon even more menacing.

5 tips Free Fire MAX players should employ to use Charge Buster more efficiently

1) Charge with movement

Since there is a hold and release system, it takes some time to hit an enemy with this gun. To decrease the chances of getting damaged from the other side, one should keep moving while charging the gun at the enemy.

In close combat, players should jump around an enemy. During that jumping period, they can hold the fire button to charge it. As players touch the ground, they should release it wherever they want. This will help in making quick attacks.

2) Must use D-Bee's ability

D-Bee's ability at the max level (Image via Sportskeeda)

Like stated earlier, players should keep moving while they aim at opponents. At that time, D-Bee's character skills will help players out a lot. Its maximum level upgrade provides 15% increased movement while firing and the accuracy increases by 45%. Charge Buster with higher accuracy can be more deadly to the enemy.

Along with D-Bee's ability, players can use Moco, Hayato, and Chrono's character skills to get the perfect skill combination.

3) Headshot trick

Giving headshots with the Charge Buster in Free Fire can be more challenging than other shotguns. The drag-headshot trick doesn't work here.

Players need to keep the crosshairs near the head of the enemies before releasing the fire button. While moving, it becomes quite difficult to do so. Aim practice with fast movement is the best trick that will work here.

4) Never charge in front of enemy

Players should never charge an enemy from the front (Image via Sportskeeda)

One mistake that most Free Fire players make is that they charge the gun in front of the enemy. Players don't have to do this because the enemy can easily kill them during the time spent charging.

All players need to do is move in random directions by holding the fire button and once the gun is charged sufficiently, players should immediately release it at the enemy. Players can also charge it while taking cover behind a solid structure or a gloo wall so that the enemy is not aware of the situation.

One more thing to acknowledge is that charging the gun completely is not necessary. A partially-charged Charge Buster can also cause decent damage to the enemy in Free Fire.

5) Release & run

The release and run procedure can provide players with more accurate shots of the gun in Free Fire. Firing continuously keeps the aim locked in a particular range that causes an interruption when players want to offer a headshot.

All that needs to be done in this step is to charge the gun, release it at the enemy, and then immediately unload the weapon and sprint around the enemy. Players should repeat the procedure until all the enemies are killed.

Note: The tips in this article solely reflect the writer's personal opinions.

