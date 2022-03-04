5 best Free Fire MAX characters as good as Chrono in March 2022

Following the massive nerf received during the OB31 update in Free Fire MAX, Chrono's ability has gone from aggressive to defensive. However, he can still put up quite the fight in-game.

While he may not be the best character anymore, going toe-to-toe with him is still difficult. However, due to his current limitations, there are several characters that can challenge him in one-on-one combat and win.

Free Fire MAX characters that can easily take on Chrono in a fight

5) Wolfrahh

When it comes to gaining benefits from battle, Wolfrahh is by far one of the best characters in Free Fire MAX. His ability, called Limelight, allows the user to earn bonuses with each kill.

As the user rakes up kills or gets viewers, they gain headshot damage reduction of 30% and deal increased damage to limbs by 20%. Aggressive players can use these bonuses to gain a distinct advantage in-game.

4) Elite Kelly

Elite Kelly packs a powerful punch in combat. Her ability, Deadly Velocity, increases the damage of the first shot by 106%. However, to earn this bonus, players must first sprint for four seconds to trigger it. Once activated, they have a window of opportunity of five seconds to take the shot.

As a secondary ability, the user gains 6% increased speed while sprinting. Combining these two abilities, users can literally run circles around their opponents and deal massive damage to their targets.

3) Xayne

Xayne's ability, Xtreme Encounter, is the only thing powerful enough to take on Chrono in a 1v1 scenario. When activated, the user deals 130% damage to gloo walls and shields. Depending on the weapon being used, opponents will not have much time to hide.

In addition to the damage, the user will also gain 80 bonus HP temporarily for 15 seconds. This makes the character ideal for rushing opponents as well. Once used, the ability takes 100 seconds to cool down.

2) Clu

Clu is great at finding clues in Free Fire MAX. Her ability, Tracing Steps, allows the user to locate enemies on the map. However, the ability is limited to only 70 meters. Additionally, it only works if the enemy is not in a squat or prone position.

Once activated, opponents will be revealed for 7.5 seconds, and the information will be shared with the team. This allows for better coordination during team fights. After being used, the ability takes 60 seconds to cool down.

1) Jota

Currently, in Free Fire MAX, Jota is considered a meta-character for most combat situations. His vampiric-like ability, called Sustained Raids, allows the user to recover health by simply shooting at their opponents.

If the enemy is downed or eliminated, the user recovers 20% of their HP. In combat situations, this ability can help turn the tide of battle in an instant. Being able to continuously fight without the need for medkits is a surreal experience.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum levels.

