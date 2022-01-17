5 common mistakes Free Fire players make in 1v1 situations

One of the most exciting and dangerous moments in Free Fire occurs during a 1v1 match. Two players go head-to-head in a duel and fight it out for victory. Winning in these situations requires a combination of skill, timing, and luck.

There are times when skill alone is not enough to come out on top of the situation. Due to mistakes made by the player, the opponent manages to get the upper hand. This may eventually lead to a swift elimination during the match.

Avoid making these mistakes to win more duels in Free Fire

5) Underestimating the enemy and being overconfident

At times, when duking it out with the enemy, players tend to become overconfident. They drop their guard and underestimate their opponent's combat prowess.

In situations like these, the enemy sometimes sees an opening that they can take advantage of. The player is overwhelmed in an instant and is either outright eliminated or forced to retreat.

4) Attempting to engage every opponent

Wanting to engage opponents for kills is a common occurrence for users trying to improve their K/D ratio. Their goal is to attack every enemy they come across in-game. While there's nothing wrong with the strategy, the upkeep required to execute it is a lot.

Players will eventually begin to run out of supplies. As the game progresses and the playable area shrinks, finding loot becomes harder. By the time an opponent is encountered in the end zones, the user will not be able to fight effectively.

3) Not having the high ground or any tactical advantage

When engaging an opponent in combat, having a better weapon may not be enough to win. Having the high ground or some tactical advantage will be of the essence.

However, most Free Fire players ignore this fact. With getting kills being the main motive, they often rush uphill or fire at the enemy from low ground. Given their disadvantageous position, the opponent is easily able to counter-attack and win.

2) Using the wrong weapon type

In the hands of a skilled user, all weapons are deadly. However, to make the most of every weapon category, players need to learn how to use them in combat. Unfortunately, this may take some trial and error.

Such being the case, many players use oddball weapons when engaging the enemy. Instead of using an AR for mid-range, they may try to use an SMG. This gives the enemy a tactical advantage and they easily gain an elimination.

1) Not knowing how to use gloo walls efficiently

During 1v1 situations in Free Fire, gloo walls are a saving grace. They can be used to push the enemy back or block their attacks. However, not every player knows how to use this utility item properly.

Most tend to simply place it in front of the enemy and hope it protects them. If the opponent is skillful, they can easily outwit the player by using the gloo wall to their own benefit.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish