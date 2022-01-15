Shotguns vs SMGs: Which is the best Free Fire weapon for close combats?

Players have numerous options to choose from when it comes to close-range combat in Free Fire. They can use Kla to pummel the enemy into submission or bait them using landmines.

However, for most players, Shotguns and SMGs are the weapons of choice in these situations. They excel at close-range combat and have a few surprises up their sleeves. However, only one of these weapon classes can be the best. Which one is it? Read on to find out.

Detailed comparison of Shotguns and SMGs in Free Fire based on their usefulness in close-range combat

1) Shotguns

Uses in combat

Shotguns are powerful close-range weapons. A player with high accuracy can use shotguns to one-shot most opponents. Some, like the M1887, even offer armor penetration. This can be used to bypass vest armor and helmets to inflict direct damage on the health bar.

Pros & Cons

Shotguns are incredibly dangerous up close. They deal serious damage but suffer from limited magazine size. Furthermore, if players miss a shot, they'll be stuck reloading the weapon. This puts them in danger of being counter-attacked.

Best Shotgun in Free Fire

The M1887 is undoubtedly the best weapon in Free Fire. It offers armor penetration and significant damage. Despite its magazine size of two rounds, one slug is enough to take out an opponent with a headshot.

2) SMGs

Uses in combat

SMGs are lethal at close-range, and some can even deal damage at mid-range. However, most players tend to use them in combat when getting up close and personal with an opponent.

Pros & Cons

SMGs have a high magazine count and fast reload time. However, they suffer from heavy recoil and crosshairs' blooming. Additionally, the damage output is not relatively high compared to other weapon classes.

Best SMG in Free Fire

UMP is easily the best SMG in Free Fire. Aside from having all-round stats, the weapon offers armor penetration. This is useful when rushing opponents with high-level vests.

Verdict

To state that one weapon type is better than the other would be wrong. Given the situation, both of these can devastate an opponent at close-range. However, if the comparison were based on the most lethal class of weapons, then shotguns are the clear winner.

Skilled players can rush opponents and one-shot them using a shotgun. While it is a dangerous and challenging strategy to execute, it is feasible. Users will have more shotguns to choose from with the upcoming Charge Buster.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

