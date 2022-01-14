5 tips to use utilities to win close ranged fights in Garena Free Fire

Close-range fights in Free Fire are complex engagements. Despite the limited space, both teams try to execute complicated maneuvers and outwit each other. However, the winner is usually the team or player with the best skills.

While guns and skills reign supreme in-game, utility items make things interesting. They can change the entire dynamics of a fight and lead to unexpected outcomes.

Follow these tips to better use utility items and win close-range fights in Free Fire

5) Blind opponents with flashbangs during close-ranged fights

In close-range fights, the player to shoot first usually gains the upper hand. This requires a clear line of sight and vision. However, if one player is able to blind the other, they would be at a tactical advantage.

This can be achieved in-game by using flashbangs. These tiny utility grenades blind opponents and white-out their screens. If done correctly, players will be able to approach the opponent (do an emote), and then land a headshot to secure the elimination.

4) Deploy smoke to confuse opponents

When engaged in a close-range fight, the element of surprise works wonders. Nothing is more surprising and frightening than to see a white puff of smoke appear out of nowhere.

Players can use smoke grenades to confuse opponents during a gunfight. Once deployed, they go prone inside the smoke cloud to lay an ambush or rotate to flank the enemy.

3) Use decoy grenades to misdirect an opponent's attention

Decoy grenades have evolved in Free Fire and so have their practical uses. They emit the sound of gunfire and are useful for throwing opponents off track. They are great at confusing an unsuspecting enemy.

Players can use them to misdirect the enemy and fool them into thinking more opponents are nearby. This will force them to change their immediate strategy and may leave them wide open to being attacked.

2) Place landmines and bait opponents

Landmines are dangerous utility items in Free Fire. They can cause AOE damage and can take out multiple opponents within the blast radius. This is the perfect counter for overly aggressive players.

During close-range combat, when opponents charge in to attack, landmines can be used to stop them in their tracks. Players can bait them into a house filled with landmines and secure an easy elimination.

1) Use gloo walls to push the enemy into a corner and trap them

Gloo walls are considered meta-utility items in Free Fire. They are used for everything from rushing opponents to fortifying buildings. Where they truly shine, however, is close-range combat.

They can be used to block opponents or push them into a corner and trap them. Additionally, users can even peek from around a gloo wall and fire with some impunity.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha