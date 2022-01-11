5 tips to use Gloo walls like pro players in Garena Free Fire (2022)

Gloo walls are a meta-utility item in Free Fire, and their importance cannot be stressed enough. Those who are able to use the item efficiently will dominate the battlefield in every match.

While these tips won't improve reaction time and placement speed, they will help Free Fire players understand how to use the item in-game.

Gloo wall tricks that every Free Fire player should know

5) Rush using gloo walls

Rushing in Free Fire is a very common and useful strategy. If executed correctly, the team rushing will be able to overpower the enemy and get eliminations. However, there are risks involved.

If opponents manage to notice the rush, they will lay down heavy suppressing fire. Thankfully, users can avoid taking damage with the help of gloo walls. They can be used to absorb gunfire and push the enemy out of position.

4) Back run using gloo walls

If the gunfight does not go according to plan, the smart thing to do is retreat to safety. However, when running away, players expose their backside to the enemy. This puts them at risk of being gunned down.

To avoid this scenario, players can use a technique called the back run gloo wall. When perfected, the user will be able to stop incoming fire using gloo walls while moving simultaneously. With enough practice, no damage will be taken while retreating.

3) Trap opponents in corners

Gloo walls are usually used for defense in Free Fire. Players place them in strategic locations to stop opponents from rushing or taking cover. However, when inside a house or enclosed space, the gloo wall can be used to trap opponents.

When the enemy is backed up into a corner, a gloo wall can be used to trap them. The player can then either toss a grenade over the gloo wall for an instant kill or use the enemy as bait.

2) Climb structures

When natural high ground cannot be found, the next best thing is to occupy the top floor of a structure in-game. However, those looking for an extra height advantage often use gloo walls to climb on top of buildings.

This gives them a clean view of the surrounding area and excellent shooting angles. Those proficient with snipers can go into the prone position and provide overwatch for the entire team.

1) Fortify buildings

In certain Free Fire drop locations like Command Post and Bayfront, house-to-house combat becomes unavoidable. Players, when engaged in combat with enemies, often occupy a single structure and use it as a stronghold.

While the hard cover provided by the structure itself is useful, gloo walls can add an extra layer of defense in Free Fire matches. By blocking off entry points to the building, players can create a safe space to heal and plan ahead.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish