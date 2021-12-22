Top 5 Gloo Wall skins released in Free Fire via collaborations and top up events

Gloo Walls are an essential utility in Garena Free Fire. Players extensively use them to take cover and block out enemy damage. Like every other item within the game, Gloo Wall skin enhances the visual appeal of the item.

Players often dish out large sums of diamonds to purchase these skins. However, unlike other cosmetics, they are not always accessible for purchase within the store, and players must rely on numerous events to acquire these in Free Fire.

Note: The list given below is based on the writer’s preference. These Gloo Walls were released as part of a collaboration or top up event.

Best Free Fire Gloo Wall skins released in 2021

5) Gloo Wall One - Punch Man

Free Fire x One Punch Man collaboration was the title’s first collaboration this year. Several outfits based on the superhero and other cosmetics related to the Japanese Superhero franchise were added to the game.

It was available in the One Punch Wheel, which was added on January 19, and was available until January 25. The design features Saitama and is an absolute delight for anime fans.

4) Gloo Wall - Victory Charged

Free Fire x McLaren collaboration brought in themed cosmetics, some available for free while others required them to spend diamonds. The Gloo Wall skin was among the free ones and was incorporated in the top-up event, which started on July 28.

Gamers had to purchase 500 diamonds to get this themed cosmetic in Free Fire. The iconic papaya orange color adds to its visual appeal.

3) Gloo Wall - Ryu/Chun-Li

Free Fire x Street Fighter collaboration was memorable, with loads of events included. Although the bundles had attracted the players the most, the Gloo Walls were also very attractive.

As indicated by their name, Gloo Wall - Ryu/Chun-li is based on two of the most popular Street Fighter characters. These were available as part of Free Fighter Wish in July 2021.

2) Gloo Wall - Cobra Strike

Free Fire Project Cobra update was released in February this year. It came alongside themed cosmetics that are very difficult to resist. One of them was the Cobra Strike Gloo wall. It is in the shape of Cobra and used by many content creators.

It was added to the Cobra Party event, which started in late February and was available until March 4. The event also featured four other Cobra-themed items beside the Gloo Wall.

1) Gloo Wall - Gold Vault

Gold Vault is the most recent Gloo Wall skin incorporated into the Indian server. It was added to the Reload Target Down event, which featured multiple Money Heist-themed cosmetics including backpack and gun skin.

Players were guaranteed the rewards within a few attempts, and many users have attained them. It is shaped like a big vault with the initials of La Casa De Papel (LCDP) written on it. It is one of its kind and has a distinct appearance.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha