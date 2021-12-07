7 best One Punch Man Saitama quotes

One Punch Man is arguably one of the most entertaining manga and anime series of all time. The high-octane action, paired with good comedy, makes it a popular show among anime and manga aficionados.

The number of memes revolving around One Punch Man is unending. More often than not, the memes usually arise from something Saitama, the protagonist, says during the show.

Here are some of the most memorable quotes from Saitama in One Punch Man.

Some of the most popular quotes from Saitama in One Punch Man

7)

"I told you, I’m busy. So anyone who gets in my way will get punched."

Despite his ridiculous strength and physical abilities, Saitama is a C class hero at best. While he excelled in the physical examination, he did not do well in the theory section.

Saitama searches for petty criminals and works his way to the top in an attempt to improve his ranking. Whenever Speed o’ Sonic gets in the way, he gets annoyed and threatens Sonic with these words.

6)

"I’ll leave tomorrow’s problems to tomorrow’s me"

This is a quote that embodies One Punch Man and Saitama perfectly. He is a carefree, laid back hero who decided to become One Punch Man on a whim. He doesn’t let things affect him unless it’s an issue that needs tending to, immediately.

5)

"What’s the matter? You don’t like udon?"

Genos, who looks up to Saitama, requested for a mock battle to test his skills. Genos’ pride is shattered when Saitama is able to beat him with ease. But instead of putting Genos down, he refrained from hurting his pride and ended the conversation by talking about lunch.

4)

"Cr*p. I forgot to buy Kombu Stock"

Saitama vs Kombu (Image via Netflix)

One of the monsters in One Punch Man had invaded Z city, taking out impressive and skilled heroes. But Saitama was returning home and happened to encounter the aforementioned monster. The monster looked like kelp, and upon defeating it with one punch, he decided to take it home and use it in his cooking.

3)

"Did you see a b*tt naked man run past us? He must have evacuated mid-bath"

Saitama and Mumen Rider before they faced the Sea King (image via Netflix)

These legendary words were uttered by Saitama to Mumen Rider when Sonic lost his clothes and ran past the two. They were on their way to beat the Sea King.

2)

"100 Pushups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats and 10 km run"

Apparently, this is the secret to Saitama’s ridiculous strength. This is one of the most iconic dialogs in the show, and the exercise is said to be strenuous enough to cause balding.

1)

"OK"

This is one of the most popular dialogs from One Punch Man. Saitama was in the midst of a battle with Boros, who intended on destroying the planet. He informed the “Caped Baldy” about how his powers will be limitless once his armor breaks.

Saitama’s response was a simple “OK,” showing uninhibited fearlessness and spawning limitless memes.

