One Punch Man chapter 154: What does Saitama's return mean?

The latest chapter from One Punch Man has the entire fanbase talking. Though the chapter had a lot of content that fans enjoyed, one character's reappearance has blown away everyone's minds.

Siatama has reappeared in this arc after a brief period of absence. This article explores the possible implications of his return and ascertains the direction in which One Punch Man’s plot progresses from this point onwards.

Possible scenarios after Saitama’s return in chapter 154 of One Punch Man

One Punch Man fans enjoyed chapter 154 as they got to witness King “unleash” his Ultimate Hellfire Burst Wave Motion Cannon. But now that Siatama has returned, the manga will probably head in a completely new direction.

Saitama’s entry to the battlefield might imply that the Monsters Association arc might finally be coming to an end. It was entertaining to watch all the heroes take on the Dragon level villains and give it their all.

Former student Garou was able to beat his ex-master, Bang, and seemed to be regaining consciousness when Bang asked him to listen to the voice in his heart.

Nick Valdez @Valdezology



This new Garou form is cool as hell #OnePunchMan Spoilers!This new Garou form is cool as hell #OnePunchMan Spoilers! This new Garou form is cool as hell https://t.co/AVecneG5ub

Following that, he saves Bang from Fuhrer Ugly and proceeds to take down the remaining Dragon level villains including Platinum Sperm. Fans can expect Garou to fight Saitama now that he is back. Garou, at the end of the day, is a martial artist and his pride will lead to him challenging Saitama to a duel.

Garou has grown far stronger than he was before and it is quite possible for fans to watch Garou grow arrogant and overconfident.

If that doesn’t happen, Saitama will engage in a fight if he learns about Bang’s condition. It is highly possible that Bang’s brother will request help from the protagonist of One Punch Man in order to take down Garou.

The Hero hunter is the only remaining villain and it makes sense for Saitama to help the rest of the heroes to take him down and prevent him from dealing further damage.

It is important to understand that the aforementioned information are from fan theories suggested by readers of One Punch Man. There are no official statements to confirm these theories.

