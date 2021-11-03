One Punch Man season 3: Cast, what to expect, and more

One Punch Man has become one of the most popular Japanese superhero anime series since its premiere in October 2015. Ever since its second season aired in 2019, One Punch Man fans have been eagerly waiting to find out what happens with Saitama.

As of this moment, there has been no official confirmation on season three, but that has not stopped fans from speculating. One Punch Man has been action-packed since its inception, and season 2 ended with several cliffhangers.

The knowledge that only the first 23 volumes of the One Punch Man manga have been adapted into the anime breathes hope. With a handful of volumes left to be adapted, one can only imagine what’s to come in season three.

Season three is expected to be the most action-packed of the One Punch Man franchise. It would allow manga lovers to learn more about the Monster Association and its members. More fights are expected to be introduced for the One Punch Man anime fanbase. Matter of fact, the fight between Saitama and Garou is expected to be an extremely interesting one.

In season three of One Punch Man, Garou will not be defeated by a single punch, unlike Sataima’s previous opponents. Due to his extra powers, Garou will be given far more screen time than any other rival of Saitama. Viewers of One Punch Man season three can also expect to see Garou take the beast pills, causing him to go into a relationship with beasts. That makes Garou a worthy adversary for Saitama.

Makoto Furukawa returns for season 3 as Saitama

The well-known voice actors of previous One Punch Man seasons will be returning for season three. These include Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded worker, and Ueda Youji as Bespectacled worker.

One Punch Man season three cast also includes Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider, and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

The interim between season one and two was lengthy, with a four-year gap between them. With this in mind, it is expected that season three of One Punch Man season three will take just as long. Undoubtedly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, this season may be delayed even more. Even with all the delays, the anime has not been canceled, confirming the eventual release of season three.

According to The Awesome One, One Punch Man season three is chartered to be released in the summer of 2022. However, its official release date has not been officially confirmed.

Edited by Prem Deshpande