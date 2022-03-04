What’s Nobru’s Free Fire MAX ID? Stats, real name, and monthly income (March 2022)

Bruno “Nobru” Goes is a global icon in the Free Fire community. His team, Corinthians, was the winner of the Free Fire World Series 2019, and Nobru was even named MVP of the tournament. Since then, he has made quite a name for himself and even finished fourth at the Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore.

Additionally, he is a successful content provider, with a total subscriber count of 13.3 million that appears to be rising monthly. The YouTuber uploads gameplay videos that have amassed a good following.

What are Nobru’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats?

His Free Fire MAX ID is 228159683, and the player’s stats are:

Lifetime stats

These are his lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Nobru has contested in 11815 squad matches and has aggregated 2463 victories for a win percentage of 20.84%. He has secured 29588 eliminations, retaining a kill-to-death ratio of 3.16.

He has scored victories in 407 of the 2778 duo matches, resulting in a win ratio of 14.65%. The professional has bagged 9112 kills in this mode, acquiring a K/D ratio of 3.84.

The YouTuber has 4974 solo games to his credit and has performed better than the rest of the playing field on 751 occasions, maintaining a 15.09% win rate. He has taken down 20225 opponents, corresponding to a K/D of 4.79.

Ranked stats

Nobru has played only a few ranked duo and squad matches (Image via Garena)

Bruno has featured in six squad matches and has no victories yet. With 19 kills, he has retained a K/D ratio of 3.17.

The streamer has played a single duo game but has not found a kill or a win.

The internet star has participated in 40 solo games and come out victorious in eight of these, leading to a 20% win rate. He has taken out 199 opponents at a K/D ratio of 6.22.

Note: Nobru’s Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Guild and rank

Guild details of Nobru (Image via Garena)

Nobru is a member of Fluxo Gaming, whose guild leader is another prominent YouTuber called Cerol. He has accomplished Diamond 3 in the BR Ranked but is placed in Bronze 1 in the CS Ranked mode.

Monthly income

Monthly earnings and other details of the content creator (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Nobru’s monthly earnings to be in the range of $1.8K to $28.3K. The yearly approximations are between $21.2K and $339.7K.

YouTube channel

Nobru has been churning out Free Fire-related content since late December 2018 and has over 700 videos which have gained 878 million views. His most viral video is a live stream with 8.7 million views that went live in February 2022. Even in the last month, he has gained 7.08 million views.

