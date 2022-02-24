How to get Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX has skins for most of its components, from vehicles to projectiles such as Gloo Walls and grenades. Gloo Walls are often used by players in the game's upper ranks, and there are several skins available for it that are primarily purchased for cosmetic reasons.

Although the game features many of these, the Gloo Wall skin is not regularly available in the store. As a result, gamers use every opportunity the makers provide to obtain a nice-looking skin in Free Fire MAX.

Methods to get Gloo Walls skins in Free Fire MAX

Moco Store

Moco Store is currently available (Image via Garena)

The Moco Store has been added multiple times in 2022 and generally provides users with an option to either get a bundle or a Gloo Wall skin as a reward. After users have selected a bonus and grand prize, they will need to make spins to get one reward from the prize pool of six items.

Gamers can acquire all six for 834 diamonds, which is an excellent steal for the users as the bonus prize also includes a gun skin.

Top Up events

Top Up events provide free rewards to players for purchasing a given number of diamonds. These last for a specific duration and may feature Gloo Wall skin as a reward. One of the previous SpaceSpeaker Top Up II provided Gloo Wall – Pink Wink for purchasing 300 diamonds.

Many players benefited from this event as gamers are not required to spend the purchased diamonds. However, the current top-up event features a pet rather than Gloo Wall skin, and players can wait for one.

Redeem codes

Rewards Redemption Site can be used for using redeem codes (Image via Garena)

Garena releases redeem codes for exclusive items on special occasions like the attainment of viewership milestones in the finals of a major esports event. The developers have given out tons of cosmetics during the last few tournaments.

During the Finals of the Free Fire Asia Championship 2021, players achieved all the milestones and were given out multiple items, including 1x Rare Crystal. They could exchange it for Gloo Wall – Hysteria from the events tab.

No such code is active at the moment, but readers can follow this page to be updated with new redeem codes.

Luck Royale and other themed events

Luck Royale features several sections, and Gloo Walls can be part of special Royales or even Faded Wheels. However, no such event is currently ongoing. During the Free Fire x Money Heist collaboration, an event called Reload Target Down was added to the game, which featured an exclusive Gold Vault Gloo Wall, which the players appreciated.

It can be a good idea to wait for the events of Free Fire MAX to get the skins.

