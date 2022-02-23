How to get free diamonds and characters in Free Fire MAX

The importance of diamonds in Free Fire MAX can be easily understood because the currency is even required to change the name within the game. One of the most common queries among players is earning the premium in-game currency for free.

There are various options available to users. However, they should avoid utilizing illicit methods such as mods and hacks, as they never work and can result in severe consequences such as permanent bans.

Free diamonds and characters in Free Fire MAX

1) Free diamonds

Players can easily rely on Google Opinion Rewards among several ways to obtain Free Fire MAX diamonds. The app's functioning is straightforward, and users must set up their profile to receive easy surveys, which can net them up to INR 32.20 in Play credits.

Players can collect enough credits to top up the diamonds within the game. However, this task can be tedious, and it would be a better idea for users to wait for special airdrops and utilize the weekly memberships. The former is given out to users at random and varies considerably; thus, this might not be repeated. Gamers can keep an eye out for it.

However, the weekly membership is priced at INR 159 and provides 450 diamonds along with other rewards worth 425 diamonds.

Steps to set up Google Opinion Rewards

Step 1: Download the application on the device through this link.

Step 2: Sign up and set up a profile by filling in all the requirements.

Step 3: Upon answering the questions, users will receive the credits used when making purchases.

2) Free characters

Several characters are available for gold (Image via Garena)

Technically, players can consider characters available with gold to be free as users may earn the in-game currency for free. A comprehensive list of characters is available for gamers, including Xayne, Jota, and more.

Dimitri Top Up during the 4th Anniversary celebration (Image via Free Fire)

Additionally, developers provided the maximum number of characters added to Free Fire MAX in 2021 through top-up events, which technically offer free rewards for purchasing the required diamonds. Thus, users may also wait for such events.

Gamers may attempt to earn free diamonds and subsequently utilize them to get characters from stores, events, and more. Users can also further apply a discount coupon to reduce the cost.

