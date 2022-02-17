3 best things to get with diamonds in Free Fire MAX (February 2022)

Diamonds are required to perform most of the activities in Free Fire MAX, ranging from altering the nickname to buying most of the available items. However, the common problem users face is that they need to purchase is using real money.

Given that players generally do not have enough diamonds in-game currency, they should tread cautiously while spending them. Here are some of the items that gamers can surely acquire using diamonds in the game.

Best items to purchase using diamonds in Free Fire MAX

1) Characters

Users can get characters through diamonds (Image via Garena)

Characters are one of the essential elements of the Free Fire MAX experience. The unique abilities of these characters provide their users with an edge over the competitors on the battlefield, which makes them indispensable in combat.

A vast number of possibilities are accessible for gold. However, some of the more exclusive ones, such as K, Dimitri, Alok, and others, are only attainable via the spending of diamonds. Gamers can consider acquiring them directly through stores or wait for events like Mystery Shop and more.

Users should avoid purchasing pets directly from the store, as these are priced even higher than the characters, and their influence is modest in contrast. These could be considered during the event.

2) Elite Pass

The two paid versions (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX players have a strong inclination towards cosmetic items, and these cost a lot in events or the store. Gamers can fulfil their desire to obtain outfits and skins from several items, including backpacks, loot boxes, and more, through the Elite Pass.

Gamers may purchase the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds or the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds. However, users will be required to accomplish the objectives to collect badges, which will allow them to proceed through the pass and acquire the prizes.

3) Gun skin

This event in Free Fire MAX provides a gun skin (Image via Garena)

Purchasing gun skins directly via the crate is not economical since there is no guarantee that gamers will get them after spending a certain quantity of diamonds. Players will need to rely on Luck Royale, especially the Faded Wheel, where rewards are guaranteed to get these.

Moreover, gamers also rely on in-game events like the recent Step Up, which offers MP5- Vampire Malevolence in the first tier to get the skins. If users have tons of spare diamonds, they can surely go ahead with Weapon Royale as it could cost a lot.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha