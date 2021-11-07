Top 5 Free Fire MAX characters for aggressive gameplay (November 2021)

Free Fire MAX is developed to offer a premium-quality gaming experience. The game comes with a Fire link technology that enables the user to simultaneously log in to their existing Free Fire account in the MAX version.

Players who prefer rush gameplay are called aggressive players in the game. These players can significantly enhance their playstyle with a good choice of character for them.

The article discusses the top five Free Fire MAX characters suitable for aggressive gameplay in November 2021.

Free Fire MAX characters for aggressive gameplay

5) Luqueta

Luqueta in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Skill: Hat Trick

Effect: Luqueta's hat-trick skill is of great use for aggressive players to get more kills and rank push. The skill allows the user to increase the max HP by 10, up to 50 on each kill.

In its level 6 upgrade, players can gain up to 25 HP on every kill they make. The character is priced at 499 diamonds or 8000 gold.

4) Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Skill: Limelight

Effect: Wolfrahh is one of the cool-looking characters in Free Fire MAX. Players can make use of the character's limelight skill to make their gameplay much more aggressive.

The skill allows the user to decrease the damage taken from headshots by 3%, up to 25%. The damage dealt to the enemy player's limbs increased by 3%, up to 15%.

3) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Skill: Drop the Beat

Effect: DJ Alok is one of the most sought-after characters in Free Fire MAX. His skill allows users to create a 5m aura which can improve the movement speed by 10%.

Players also get healing benefits of 5 HP per second for 5 seconds. To improve the character's ability, players are advised to upgrade it to the maximum level.

2) Xayne

Xayne in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Skill: Xtreme Encounter

Effect: Another character to use in Free Fire MAX for aggressive gameplay is Xayne. His active Xtreme Encounter skills come in very handy in challenging battle situations.

This skill helps the player to get 80 HP temporarily, which decays over time. Along with extra HP, players also get a 40% damage boost to Gloo Walls and shields. The skill lasts for 10 seconds and has a cooldown period of 150 seconds.

1) Shani

Shani in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Skill: Gear Recycle

Effect: Shani is one of the best options for aggressive players to use as their primary character in Free Fire MAX. Her skill allows the user to restore 10% armor durability after every kill.

The extra durability comes in very handy in follow-up fights with enemy players. With the skill's extra durability, players can upgrade the armor up to level 3.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha