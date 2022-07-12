5 best M1887 skins to get in Free Fire and FF MAX (July 2022)

Gun skins are one of the most desired accessories in Free Fire and its premium version, Free Fire MAX. A gun skin not only improves the look of a weapon but also improves the overall statistics of the gun by boosting two and reducing one of its aspects.
The M1887 is a shotgun in the battle royale game that has good damage and movement speed. It's only meant for short-range combat. The detailed statistics of the gun are as follows:
- Damage: 100
- Range: 14
- Magazine: 2
- Movement Speed: 78
- Rate of Fire: 40
- Reload Speed: 55
- Accuracy: 10
- Armor Penetration: 28.
Gun skins can be purchased from the in-game store by spending diamonds. Garena also comes up with events from time to time that allow players to claim gun skins for cheap.
Best gun skins for M1887 in Free Fire
Here are five of the best gun skins mobile gamers can use if they are fond of using the M1887 in the battle royale game:
1) Incendium Burst
The rate of fire gets a double boost, whereas damage gets a single one if players use this gun skin. The movement speed of the weapon is reduced, which is not quite detrimental, as M1887 already has a high movement speed.
2) Hand of Hope
Like the Incendium Burst, the movement speed of the weapon is reduced. In return, the reload speed gets a double boost, and the damage gets a single boost.
3) Aqua Burst
The range of M1887 is very poor, so players can use this gun skin to get a double boost in range and improve the weapon’s performance in that area. Using Aqua Burst, the damage inflicted by the gun improves, but its accuracy reduces.
4) Golden Glare
The M1887 has a decent rate of fire. After using the 'Golden Glare' gun skin, the fire rate will double. The weak range of the weapon improves, but its reload speed gets worse.
5) Solaris Burst
This is one of the best gun skins for M1887, as it helps in improving the gun's accuracy by double. The fire rate also improves, but the movement speed of the shotgun is reduced.
Much to the excitement of players, they can acquire all the guns mentioned above by taking part in a recent event in Free Fire and its enhanced version. In the Rate Up event unveiled today, July 12 2022, mobile gamers can choose any of the gun skins mentioned above as a Grand Prize.
Here are the miscellaneous prizes mobile gamers can win as part of the event:
- Desert Eagle – Moonlight Ballard
- Thompson – The Falconer
- AN94 – Hurricane Delivery
- UMP – Carrot IMP-Head
- AWM – Vandal Revolt
- SKS – Phantom Assassin
- Groza – Booyah
- M60 – Lively Beast
- M14 – Lively Beast
- M4A1 – Skyline: Heatwave
- Cube Fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 August)
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 August)
- Phantom Assassin (SCAR + SKS) Weapon Loot Crate
- Pink Laminate (M4A1) Weapon Loot Crate
- Santa's Choice (M60 + SPAS 12) Weapon Loot Crate
- Swagger Ownage (Famas + P90) Weapon Loot Crate
- Skull Hunter (AK + SPAS 12) Weapon Loot Crate
- Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate
- Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate
- Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate
- Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate
- Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate
- 30x Universal Fragment
- 1x Pet Food
- 1x SCAN
- 1x Bonfire
- 1x Bounty Token
- 1x Resupply Map
- 1x Summon Airdrop.
Players are required to draw by spending diamonds in Free Fire and its premium version. Each draw is worth 40 diamonds, whereas a pool of five draws costs 180 diamonds. The event offers a 10X chance to acquire the Grand Prize, which is exciting news for M1887 users.
Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinions.