5 best M1887 skins to get in Free Fire and FF MAX (July 2022)

Gun skins are one of the most desired accessories in Free Fire and its premium version, Free Fire MAX. A gun skin not only improves the look of a weapon but also improves the overall statistics of the gun by boosting two and reducing one of its aspects.

The M1887 is a shotgun in the battle royale game that has good damage and movement speed. It's only meant for short-range combat. The detailed statistics of the gun are as follows:

Damage: 100

Range: 14

Magazine: 2

Movement Speed: 78

Rate of Fire: 40

Reload Speed: 55

Accuracy: 10

Armor Penetration: 28.

Gun skins can be purchased from the in-game store by spending diamonds. Garena also comes up with events from time to time that allow players to claim gun skins for cheap.

Best gun skins for M1887 in Free Fire

Here are five of the best gun skins mobile gamers can use if they are fond of using the M1887 in the battle royale game:

1) Incendium Burst

The rate of fire gets a double boost, whereas damage gets a single one if players use this gun skin. The movement speed of the weapon is reduced, which is not quite detrimental, as M1887 already has a high movement speed.

2) Hand of Hope

Like the Incendium Burst, the movement speed of the weapon is reduced. In return, the reload speed gets a double boost, and the damage gets a single boost.

3) Aqua Burst

The range of M1887 is very poor, so players can use this gun skin to get a double boost in range and improve the weapon’s performance in that area. Using Aqua Burst, the damage inflicted by the gun improves, but its accuracy reduces.

4) Golden Glare

The M1887 has a decent rate of fire. After using the 'Golden Glare' gun skin, the fire rate will double. The weak range of the weapon improves, but its reload speed gets worse.

5) Solaris Burst

This is one of the best gun skins for M1887, as it helps in improving the gun's accuracy by double. The fire rate also improves, but the movement speed of the shotgun is reduced.

M1887 gun skins are the grand prizes in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Much to the excitement of players, they can acquire all the guns mentioned above by taking part in a recent event in Free Fire and its enhanced version. In the Rate Up event unveiled today, July 12 2022, mobile gamers can choose any of the gun skins mentioned above as a Grand Prize.

Here are the miscellaneous prizes mobile gamers can win as part of the event:

Desert Eagle – Moonlight Ballard

Thompson – The Falconer

AN94 – Hurricane Delivery

UMP – Carrot IMP-Head

AWM – Vandal Revolt

SKS – Phantom Assassin

Groza – Booyah

M60 – Lively Beast

M14 – Lively Beast

M4A1 – Skyline: Heatwave

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 August)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 August)

Phantom Assassin (SCAR + SKS) Weapon Loot Crate

Pink Laminate (M4A1) Weapon Loot Crate

Santa's Choice (M60 + SPAS 12) Weapon Loot Crate

Swagger Ownage (Famas + P90) Weapon Loot Crate

Skull Hunter (AK + SPAS 12) Weapon Loot Crate

Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate

Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate

Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate

Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

30x Universal Fragment

1x Pet Food

1x SCAN

1x Bonfire

1x Bounty Token

1x Resupply Map

1x Summon Airdrop.

Players have the option to reselect the grand prize in Free Fire. (Image via Garena)

Players are required to draw by spending diamonds in Free Fire and its premium version. Each draw is worth 40 diamonds, whereas a pool of five draws costs 180 diamonds. The event offers a 10X chance to acquire the Grand Prize, which is exciting news for M1887 users.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinions.

