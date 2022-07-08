Free Fire Advance Server OB35: APK download guide, features, and more news

With the Free Fire OB35 update slated to be released later this month, the Advance Server is now available to enjoy for players. Before the release of every major update, the developers allow a handful of users to test the various features the update will introduce to the battle royale game.

If their suggestions are considered, gamers often get rewarded with diamonds (premium in-game currency). It is important to note that all the features observed in the Advance Server might not be released when the update rolls out in the BR shooter.

Details regarding Free Fire OB35 Advance Server

Players have to log in using the account linked to Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Before users can download the Advance Server, they must register to receive the Activation Code. They cannot enter the server and access the features without this code.

Here are the steps to register:

Step 1: Gamers have to head to the official Advance Server website or tap here to be redirected.

Step 2: They need to log in using the Facebook or Google accounts linked to their Free Fire account.

Step 3: Users must enter their email addresses.

Step 4: Finally, they should tap the Join Now button.

Gamers can download the OB35 Advance Server after registering for it (Image via Garena)

Once they receive the Activation Code, here is how players can download the Advance Server:

Step 1: They have to head to the official website once again.

Step 2: Readers need to sign in as they did before.

Step 3: They should choose the option to download the Advance Server by tapping on the Download APK option.

Step 4: Once they have downloaded and installed it, players must enter the Activation Code to enter the server.

Features of OB35 Advance Server

Hoot is an upcoming pet in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Here are some highlights of the current Advance Server:

Two new mystery characters are expected to be released. One of them has the ability Silent Sentinel which allows allies to block damage using EP. The other has a power called Wall Brawl that reveals enemies within a range of 5 meters if the user is attacking a gloo wall.

A new pet named Hoot has a skill called Far-Sighted that increases the duration and range of scanning items.

A new sub-machine gun named Bizon can be used by players to inflict a reasonable rate of damage.

Free for All and Coin Clash are two new modes that mobile gamers can look forward to in the OB35 update.

Timeline of current Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The OB35 Advance Server is currently open and will be inaccessible from 14 July. The APK file size mentioned above is around 800 MB, so gamers are recommended to have enough space before downloading it on their devices.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, individuals from the country are advised to play the MAX version instead.

