How to call back friends in Free Fire MAX to get Legendary Aqua loot box and 8x Diamond Royale vouchers

Free Fire MAX players can finally enjoy the Rampage: United mode that has been highly anticipated by a majority of the title's community. The game has introduced a few events that players can take part in to celebrate the newly released mode.

From the login event to Daily Missions, there are three major events that were unlocked today on 25 June 2022. One of these events is the new Call Back event, that allows players to call back their friends who have not played Free Fire MAX for a lengthy period of time. The article below will provide more details about how to do so and what rewards players can receive for it.

Free Fire MAX: Call Back Your Friends

Number of friends that mobile gamers have to call back to win rewards (Image via Garena)

“Call Back Your Friends” is a vital part of the Rampage: United event. Mobile gamers will have five days to call back their friends to Free Fire MAX since the event concludes on 30 June 2022. If players are able to successfully do so, then they will be able to progress further in their event mission completion process.

Players that have been called back will simply have to enter their friend’s ID when they return. These are the eligibile rewards players can claim if they successfully call back their friends:

Call back one friend – 1 Diamond Royale Voucher

Call back three friends – 2 Diamond Royale Vouchers and 1 Aqua Loot Box

Call back five friends – 2 Diamond Royale Vouchers

Call back seven friends – 3 Diamond Royale Vouchers

The Aqua Loot Box features the following description:

"Power is vested in me by the rain"

Note: The Diamond Royale Vouchers provided for this event will expire on 31 July 2022.

How to call back friends in Free Fire MAX?

Players have to send the invite link via social media (Image via Garena)

Players will have to follow the steps given below if they want to win the rewards mentioned above:

Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to open the battle royale game and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: Then, they will have to select the “Call Back Your Friends” option under the Rampage: United tag.

Step 3: Depending on the number of friends that the players want to call back, they have to then click on the “Callback” icon.

Step 4: Users will then have to tap on the Invite icon and share the link via social media.

Step 5: If players who have received the link enter the game and use the Free Fire MAX ID of the person who invited them, then that person will be eligible to win the Call Back event rewards mentioned above.

