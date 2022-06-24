Free Fire MAX Rampage Top-Up event: How to claim free facepaint and legendary skin this week

Free Fire MAX often comes up with top-up events that give mobile gamers a chance to purchase diamonds and get rewarded in exchange. Diamonds are the premium in-game currency players must purchase using real cash.

In top-up events, mobile gamers must buy a certain number of diamonds to win prizes. The latest is the Rampage Top-Up event that was unveiled today, 24 June 2022. Here are some of the other upcoming events that Garena is introducing to celebrate the new mode, Rampage: United:

Login Reward – June 25, 2022

Playtime Reward – June 25, 2022, to July 26, 2022

Play New Mode – June 25, 2022, to July 3, 2022

Daily Mission & Token Exchange – June 27, 2022, to July 3, 2022

Rampage Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX

Rampage Top-Up event in the battle royale game (Image via Garena)

The Rampage Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX will continue for six days and conclude on 29 June 2022. Once players have purchased the diamonds, they can use them to purchase other in-game items and accessories and obtain the following items for free:

Night Scythe

Engraved Moonlight Facepaint

The description of the Night Scythe is as follows:

Our combined powers will defeat evil

The description of the Engraved Moonlight Facepaint reads:

Power United (Hides Helmet)

To acquire the Engraved Moonlight Facepaint for free, gamers must purchase 100 diamonds. When it comes to Night Scythe, they can top up 300 diamonds and obtain them.

How to top up diamonds to win the above rewards in Free Fire MAX

Players can purchase 310 diamonds to claim both the rewards mentioned above (Image via Garena)

To win the above rewards, gamers must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players must open Free Fire MAX and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: They must then head over to the Rampage: United tab and select the Rampage Top-Up option.

Step 3: Users should tap on the Top-Up option beside the rewards.

Step 4: Once the top-up page opens, players must purchase the number of diamonds they want. Here are the options:

100 diamonds worth INR 80

310 diamonds worth INR 250

520 diamonds worth INR 400

1060 diamonds worth INR 800

2180 diamonds worth INR 1600

5600 diamonds worth INR 4000

Step 5: They will finally have to make the payments.

