Free Fire MAX rewards for today (23 June): How to get free vouchers and Aqua Rogue bundle 

Bundles are one of the most attractive items that every avid Free Fire MAX player wishes to own. These bundles are usually available in exchange for diamonds that must be purchased using real money.

So when events like Rampage Fort are introduced to the battle royale game, it allows players to acquire such bundles for free. Hence, gamers can win the Aqua Rogue Bundle by playing matches in the Garena title.

Rampage Fort event in Free Fire MAX

The Rampage Fort event was unveiled to celebrate the brand new mode, Rampage: United, which is being introduced in Free Fire MAX. The event is currently live, and gamers have until 3 July 2022.

The Rampage United mode has introduced a vast range of events in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Here are some of the upcoming Rampage United events in the battle royale game:

Login Reward – June 25, 2022

Playtime Reward – June 25, 2022, to July 26, 2022

Play New Mode – June 25, 2022, to July 3, 2022

Daily Mission & Token Exchange – June 27, 2022, to July 3, 2022

Aqua Rogue Bundle can be claimed after reaching Floor 10 (Image via Garena)

The Aqua Rogue Bundle can be obtained by players once they reach Level 10 of the Rampage Fort. Aside from the bundle, here are the other rewards that they can win with respect to the levels they have to cross:

Floor 1– Rampage Book

Floor 3 – 50x Rampage Book Token

Floor 5 – 5x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry 31 July 2022)

Floor 8 – 100x Rampage Book Token

To claim the above rewards, players will have to collect Rampage Points. They can do so by participating in Battle Royale, Clash Squad, and Rampage: United mode matches. The points distribution depends on the number of kills, time of survival, and other aspects.

How to win the above rewards in Free Fire MAX?

Gamers must cross levels to unlock rewards (Image via Garena)

Players should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Users must open the battle royale game and then tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: They should then head over to the Rampage: United section and select the “Climb To Victory” option.

Step 3: Players must tap on “Go To.”

Step 4: If gamers have collected enough Rampage Points, they can acquire the rewards depending on the level.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far