How to get new Aqua Rogue bundle in Free Fire MAX for free

In an effort to provide a great experience to the players, developers of Free Fire MAX regularly release a new and exciting set of events. Garena has added the Rampage United event today to the India server. The new event has a ton of new activities that will keep gamers engaged with several freebies.

Rampage Fort is one of the new additions to the battle royale title, where gamers have the opportunity to claim one of the most attractive items, the Aqua Rogue Bundle. Gamers will have to grind through the event to collect the rewards.

Read through for a detailed guide around the event.

How to get the exclusive Aqua Rogue Bundle in Free Fire MAX

After reaching floor 10, the bundle will be rewarded (Image via Garena)

The Aqua Rogue Bundle is one of the five rewards in the Rampage Fort event that went live on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX on 17 June 2022. Gamers must achieve the given objective by 3 July 2022.

Although the event may appear complicated in the first instance, it is relatively simple. It requires gamers to obtain Rampage Points daily by playing Battle Royale, Clash Squad, or Rampage Unite mode. The points users accumulate will vary depending on several factors, including the number of opponents they eliminate, assists, damage dealt by players, and more.

These points will help gamers level up, which is then required to explore the different areas of the match. Each floor has a given number of areas to explore, and once users have each of these, they can proceed to the subsequent floors.

Players can collect the rewards after completing the corresponding floor. The items up for grabs are available in the newly added event as follows:

1 floor – Rampage Book

3 floor – 50x Rampage Book Token

5 floor – 5x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry 31 July 2022)

8 floor – 100x Rampage Book Token

10 floor – Aqua Rogue Bundle

Gamers can also receive additional rewards by exploring the Rewards Area. This also includes several items, including a separate Famine Felon Bundle, banners, avatars, and more. Additionally, when users arrive at the Buff Area, they will receive a random buff in Rampage Points.

The steps to access the event interface and win the rewards are as follows:

Step 1: Players should access Free Fire and start playing any Battle Royale, Clash Squad or Rampage Unite mode to earn Rampage Points to level up.

Step 2: Next, they can open the Rampage United event interface in Free Fire by clicking on the option in the top-right corner.

Tap on the 'Explore' button on the bottom right (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, users can click on the Rampage Fort option in the bottom right corner to access the event interface. They can click on the explore button to explore the areas of the form.

Step 4: Once they have explored enough areas, they can proceed to further floors and collect the corresponding prizes.

Since the Aqua Rogue Bundle is a legendary bundle, it should be swooped up as soon as possible, as outfits of a similar nature would require the expenditure of thousands of diamonds. Hence, users should not skip out on the bundle. Any avid player can easily collect the rewards.

