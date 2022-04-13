How to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire MAX in India (April 2022 guide)

With diamonds, users may obtain a broad array of in-game items from the store and can also engage in various events in Free Fire MAX. Additionally, users need the currency to change names (both guild and IGN), among other things, further elevating its importance.

The developers regularly include fascinating top-up events that reward players with unique cosmetics for purchasing diamonds, thus enticing them to get premium in-game currency.

However, many players find spending money on this in-game currency an infeasible option. Hence, questions about ways to get free diamonds have come up. Fortunately for these users, many legit methods exist to enable gamers to get the premium in-game currency.

How to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX India server

Google Opinion Rewards are the most convenient way for Free Fire MAX players to earn free diamonds. This application compensates users with up to INR 32.20 in Google Play Credits in exchange for completing quick and simple surveys. The frequency with which players will receive surveys and the amount paid for each study will vary.

Additionally, gamers may trust the application because it has over 50 million installations on the Play Store and a 4.5 rating with over 25 lakh reviews.

They can follow the steps given below to get rewards using Google Opinion Rewards:

(Image via Garena)

Step 1: First, download the application on their device and create an account by answering a few easy questions.

Step 2: Next, they will receive notifications for surveys, and they can answer them to get Google Play Credit.

It is prudent for gamers not to spend these credits to purchase the diamonds directly but instead wait for the Special Airdrop or collect enough for memberships as it offers better value.

Other alternatives

Developers have released code for diamonds previously (Image via Garena)

Apart from Google Opinion Rewards, gamers have a variety of other options, such as Booyah, which hosts a variety of various contests and giveaways with in-game products as prizes. However, gamers must connect their Free Fire MAX ID with Booyah in this instance and complete the assigned tasks. Additionally, there is little certainty of receiving a particular item.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes are also a viable alternative. They frequently provide gamers with several freebies with the click of a button. While the rewards occasionally include diamonds, this is not always the case. This should not prevent gamers from using it as rewards are often exclusive.

However, these have a limited validity period, making them inaccessible to all players. On top of that, server restrictions may be considered a drawback.

What to avoid?

The use of hacks will lead to a permanent ban (Image via Garena)

It is essential to underline that players should abstain from using mods, hacks, or diamond generators since these are fraudulent and do not function. Additionally, these actions fall under the category of cheating and may result in severe penalties from Garena in account suspensions in Free Fire MAX.

However, diamond generators might result in account loss if gamers inadvertently give out crucial account information.

