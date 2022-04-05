Can Free Fire headshot hack mods get your account banned? Official terms revealed

As users advance through the tiers in Free Fire in the ranked mode, the matches become more difficult due to the number of skilled opponents. Many gamers get stuck at a certain point and find it difficult to progress, which frequently adds to their frustration as they strive to reach the top - Grandmaster.

Players, on many occasions, for many different reasons, tread down the wrong track and use illicit applications like mods and hacks to gain an unfair advantage over the playing field and reach higher tiers.

However, most players are well aware that the use of third-party applications is not allowed, and Free Fire bans thousands if not millions of users every week for engaging in such illicit activities.

Here are the entire terms of Garena about such hacks and tools in Free Fire.

Free Fire headshot hack will lead to a permanent ban

Free Fire has a tough anti-cheat and fair play policy to provide a positive gaming experience. The developers have made the official terms available to players in the support section.

Here's how cheating is defined by the developers in the Anti-Hack FAQ (Image via Garena)

Using third-party applications that are not released by the developers, modifying the game client, or playing while modifying the game client will be deemed cheating. Thus, the use of any script, mod, or hack falls in this category, and players will be published appropriately.

Garena has zero tolerance against any form of cheating, and once players are caught cheating, they will be punished appropriately. The developers have also revealed that they will also ban devices to cheat from playing the game using any other account.

Cheating can lead to permanent bans and players must never use any hacks (Image via Garena)

Once there is evidence of cheating, the accounts will be banned immediately and not be unbanned under any circumstances. All headshot hacks are easily detectable and will undoubtedly lead to suspensions.

This applies to all players irrespective of the account's access. As a result, users should not share their accounts because punishment is guaranteed in case of an offense.

All in all, players are advised not to use any form of mods, scripts, or hacks as there are severe repercussions. They must always stay on the safe side and fairly play the battle royale title on their devices.

Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

