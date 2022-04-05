Nobru's Free Fire ID, stats, YouTube earnings, Discord, and headshot percentage (April 2022)

Bruno’ Nobru’ Goes is a renowned figure in the Free Fire community, hailing from Brazil. He is an esports athlete for Fluxo, which he co-founded alongside Cerol. Hhe also puts out content and streams on his YouTube channel.

In recent years, he has accumulated incredible numbers, with his subscriber count surpassing the mark of 13.3 million. Additionally, the total views on his videos are over 884.79 million.

Here’s a look at his Free Fire ID and other details.

What is Nobru’s Free Fire ID?

Nobru is one of the most popular professional players and his Free Fire ID is 228159683. His stats as of 5 April 2022 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Nobru's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Nobru has competed in 11879-lifetime squad games and has come out victorious on 2469 occasions, accumulating a win rate of 20.78%. The player has eliminated 29640 opponents while registering 9155 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.15 and a headshot rate of 30.89%.

Speaking of the duo stats, he has featured in 2784 games and has won 408 matches, maintaining a win rate of 14.65%. With 9150 kills and 3313 headshots, he has secured a K/D ratio of 3.85 and a headshot rate of 36.21%.

He has also participated in 4995 solo matches, accumulating 751 Booyahs and maintaining a win rate of 15.03%. Nobru has recorded 20293 frags with 9528 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 4.78 and a headshot rate of 46.95%.

Ranked stats

Nobru's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The professional player has played seven ranked squad matches, killing 24 enemies with nine headshots, accruing a K/D ratio of 3.43 and a headshot rate of 37.50%.

The YouTuber has participated in seven duo games and has won a single game, sustaining a win rate of 14.28%. He has bagged 38 kills, chalking up a K/D ratio of 6.33. Nobru has taken out 17 opponents with headshots at a rate of 44.74%.

Finally, the esports athlete has participated in 65 solo matches and has eight first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 12.30%. He has 281 kills in the mode and 162 headshots, equating to a K/D ratio of 4.93 and a headshot rate of 57.65%.

Note: Nobru’s stats in Free Fire are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income and Discord

Nobru's monthly income from the channel (Image via Social Blade)

Nobru is a professional player, and his primary income likely comes from his tournament winnings. His estimated earnings from YouTube are somewhere between $1.5K and $23.2K every month.

Readers may join his Discord server through this link.

YouTube channel

Nobru has been posting game-related content for the past few years. There are currently 747 videos on his channel, and the most-watched video has 8.8 million views.

A few months ago, Nobru also started another channel called NOBRU VLOGS that has 287 thousand subscribers.

