Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, Discord, and headshot percentage in April 2022

The scale of the Free Fire esports ecosystem has grown substantially in recent years, with many players stepping in to pursue professional careers. Ajay Saini, also popular in the community as Jonty, stands among the most successful players.

He currently represents Orangutan Elite and has previously won multiple tournaments for Team Elite, including the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall.

Ajay has also found tremendous success on his content creation journey on YouTube, boasting 2.9 million subscribers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers should refrain from playing it. The stats used in the article are retrieved from the MAX version.

What is Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID?

Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID is 180830489. His current stats as of 3 April 2022 are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

Jonty has featured in 19142 squad matches so far, and his team has acquired first place on 6975 occasions, maintaining a win ratio of 36.43%. He has taken out 62451 opponents, with 12698 of them being headshots at a K/D ratio of 5.13 and a headshot percentage of 20.33%.

The professional player also has 2105 duo games to his credit while scoring 504 victories, attaining a win percentage of 23.94%. With 6806 frags and 1220 headshots, Ajay has upheld a kill-to-death ratio of 4.25 and a headshot rate of 17.93%.

Besides the two other modes, Jonty Gaming has featured in 4836 solo games and maintains a win tally of 700, accruing a 14.47%-win rate. The YouTuber has amassed 14485 kills, with 3650 of these coming in as headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 3.50 and a headshot rate of 25.20%.

Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming has completed 158 ranked squad games this season and has overpowered the opposition 49 times, adding to a win rate of 31.01%. He has secured 693 kills and registered 267 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 6.36 and a headshot rate of 38.53%.

In addition, the popular personality has played five ranked duo matches, killing 20 enemies for a K/D ratio of 4.00. There are 16 headshots, leading to a headshot percentage of 80.00%.

He also has a single appearance in the solo mode.

Monthly income

Ajay is a professional player and represents Orangutan Elite, which is likely his primary source of income. Additionally, he is estimated to make between $79 - $1.3K every month from the Jonty Gaming YouTube channel at the current viewership level. The annual earnings are reportedly between $949 and $15.2K.

(Source: Social Blade)

Youtube channel

Ajay is a Free Fire veteran and started uploading tips & tricks and gameplay videos in November 2018. He recently began uploading vlogs and streaming a few tournaments, providing an insight into the functioning of a team within a professional match.

He has close to 400 uploads, and they have earned him 195 million views. Even though he has not uploaded a single video in over two months, he has gained 316k views in the last 30 days.

