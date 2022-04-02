UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats K/D ratio, YouTube earnings and more in April 2022

The enormous player base of Free Fire can be attributable to the rise in content creation and streaming since they serve as an audience on platforms such as YouTube and many others. Subsequently, many YouTubers have gained immense success, and Ayush Dubey, aka UnGraduate Gamer, is one such figure.

His channel has 7.74 million subscribers as of this writing. Additionally, the popular personality has also previously live-streamed and posted clips on Booyah, where he has over 5.08 million followers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers should avoid installing or playing the game. Instead, they can play the MAX version.

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID and other stats

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 256205699, and his guild ID number is 63203767. These are his statistics:

Lifetime stats

Ayush has maintained incredible lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

UnGraduate Gamer has featured in 31009 squad games and has 8910 victories, which accounts for a win rate of 28.73%. He has 112521 kills, upholding a kill-to-death ratio of 5.09.

In the duo mode, he has competed in 744 matches and has outclassed his enemies in 163, leading to a win percentage of 21.90%. With 2025 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.49.

The YouTuber has participated in 706 solo games and has 162 first-place finishes, translating to a win ratio of 22.94%. In the process, he has 2549 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.69.

Ranked stats

These are ranked stats of the content creator (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire’s current season, UnGraduate Gamer has 23 victories in 135 matches, maintaining a win percentage of 17.03%. He has accumulated 598 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.34.

The content creator has also made 11 appearances in the duo mode, winning two of them, equating to a win ratio of 18.18%. At a K/D ratio of 7.22, he has 65 kills.

Apart from this, the player has two solo games to his name, killing five enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Note: The stats of UnGraduate Gamer in Free Fire will change as he plays more matches.

YouTube channel and earnings of UnGraduate Gamer

Earnings of UnGraduate Gamer (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, UnGraduate Gamer’s earnings lie between $4.8K and $77.5K. In the meantime, the yearly income is within the range of $58.1K and $929.7K.

With a diverse spectrum of content based on the Battle Royale game, UnGraduate Gamer has amassed a large following in India. Two years back, i.e., in March 2020, he possessed 1.24 million subscribers, gaining approximately 6.5 million since then.

In the last 30 days, his channel has accumulated 20 thousand subscribers, alongside 19.36 million views.

