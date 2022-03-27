5 tips to reach Grandmaster rank in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

Garena has created a fast-paced competitive environment in Free Fire MAX with its prominent ranking system. Gamers land on the battlegrounds against others with the sole motive to achieve a higher ranking tier and get a lead on the overall leaderboard.

Among the several present, Grandmaster is the top-notch ranked tier. Holding it is not an easy task. Players need a very tough grind and patience to carry off the rank score and include themselves in the top countable number of Free Fire players worldwide.

However, inculcating certain tips and expert guidance can help them in grabbing the tier with great ease.

Tips to acquire and sustain Grandmaster rank in Free Fire MAX

There are many factors that affect rank score in a particular match. But survival time plays the most significant role amongst them. Thus, players with the intention of pushing their rank to Grandmaster should always go for survival gameplay.

Survival calls for hard-core patience in the battle. Hence, the following tips will be based on ensuring survival as the foremost objective and can be adhered to in a sequential manner.

1) Best characters and pets

Free Fire character and pet skills carry a vital role for survival in the MAX version. A player is allowed to equip a total of four character abilities and one that of a pet. Utilizing these skill slots parallel to the game's tactics will surely aid gamers throughout the match.

Alok, K, and Wukong can be picked up for the active ability slot while Kelly, Moco, Maxim, Rafael, Hayato, and more are likely to be useful for the passive ones. Coming to pets, Mr. Waggor, Poring, and Spirit Fox are a few that will allow players get handy support.

2) Choose the best loadout

The loadout section should be checked (Image via Garena)

Generally, players aren't equipped with appropriate loadouts before entering the battle. Consequently, they face a lack of resources in further survival. There are two headings in the loadout section: survival and basic.

The former consists of Bonfire, Summon Airdrop, Resupply Map, and Bounty Token, while the latter has the following options: Armor Crate, Supply Crate, Leg Pockets, and Scanner.

Bonfire and Scanner are a pretty good combo for rank push in Free Fire MAX. The bonfire comes in use when players lack medkits, while the scanner detects foes landing closeby.

3) Proper landing

Landing is the initial phase of a match that decides the further pathway in surviving the battle. A perfect landing spot can provide plenty of loot and equipment without the fear of enemy pounces. Hanger, Rim Nam Village, and Sentosa are some of the best drop sites in Bermuda for survival gameplay.

Players should also track the position of foes landing with them using the scanner loadout as mentioned earlier. This will help them avoid early elimination and carry on in the game.

4) Use of info tool

Use of info tool (Image via Jonty Gaming/YouTube)

The info tool in Free Fire MAX reveals the location of the next safe zone. Most survivors ignore this useful element. Consequently, they get victimized from the continuous damage-giving zone, which has proven to be the ultimate cause of elimination.

Early-game is the best time to utilize the info tool. As soon as the first zone appears, players should use it to find the next and capture a safe shelter by early rotation. Being in the safe zone leads to longer survival.

5) Patience and calmness in last zone

As the last safe zone arrives, most players get nervous and lose their patience. Spying on enemies by holding solid cover patiently without getting nervous is the ultimate formula to win last zone fights. This will give gamers a high scoring Booyah in Free Fire MAX.

Players should break their patience when there are a maximum of two opponents. Subsequently, players should tackle foes with calmness.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan