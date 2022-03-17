5 best Free Fire drop locations for passive players to get easy kills (March 2022)

Garena Free Fire is a battle royale multiplayer game where survival is the ultimate goal of gamers. They must take down others to survive and win the battle, but not all the players have the same mindset. Of course, everyone wants to win, but one may have a distinct approach to achieve the goal.

Passive and aggressive are the two most generally observed playstyles, specifically in the Free Fire community. The aggression to kill a foe can be found in most players, while the passive approach is less. Playing passively means an avenue to move ahead peacefully to avoid confrontation and win the battle with comfort.

But Free Fire is a game of uncertainty. One cannot confirm a particular thing to happen. The Bermuda map in Free Fire has a total of 20 drop locations and it's not possible to determine the actual spread of enemies on the entire map during the ejection of survivors from the plane path.

Hence, it's relatively delicate for an unresistant player to land in a location where he can snare readily kills and win the battle. Since Bermuda is a long-term experience for players, some safe drop locations where passive players will have beneficial situations can be concluded.

Best Free Fire drop locations for passive players in Bermuda map

5) Hangar

Hangar drop point in Bermuda (Image via Sportskeeda)

Hangar lies on the western side of the map between Clock Tower and Observatory. Usually, players prefer to move to hot drop locations like Clock Tower and Observatory instead of landing in Hangar as the hots have high-tier loot. This is what passive players should take advantage of.

Players can position themselves in Hangar for longer by the river and in houses. However, the house density is a bit lower in the location. They should not sprint openly on Hangar's runway as it's one of the most cover-free areas in Free Fire's battle.

4) Kota Tua

Kota Tua can be a High Risk, High Reward location (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kota Tua lies on the map's southern side, surrounded by multiple hot drop locations like the Peak, Pochinok, Sentosa, and Cape Town. The location doesn't avail enough loot for gamers due to low house density. This might be why aggressive players prefer Peak and Pochinok instead of going to Kota Tua.

Meanwhile, unresistant players can land at this site to avoid early fights and add some equipment to the inventory to face off further clashes. The higher elevations provide a better angle to scope the enemies.

3) Graveyard

The Graveyard has enough loadout to be carried by survivors (Image via Sportskeeda)

Lying on the western side of the map, Graveyard is a high-tier loot area near the Hot Drop Point Observatory. Players don't get engaged in the initial fights due to the high house density and loadout to be carried.

Generally, all types of Free Fire players land in this position, but their ultimate motive is to carry enough loot not to take fights. This is a better option for passive gamers too.

2) Sentosa

The Sentosa island is huge in the area (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sentosa is an island located in the southern part of the map connected to the main body via two bridges and four ziplines. Gamers never feel a shortage of loadouts as the location is occupied by numerous multi-floor houses where they can pick enough equipment.

It has a very large area and the edges are likely to be the best positions for unresistant players. The four ziplines allow quick migration to Mars Electric, Kota Tua, and Cape Town in unsafe situations.

1) Rim Nam Village

Carry a long-range weapon to spy on enemies (Image via Sportskeeda)

Located in the south-western part of the map, Rim Nam Village is also a kind of an island. It has two parts: the land and wooden floors. The location provides a decent amount of loot to the players. They must move carefully on the wooden floors to avoid falling in the ocean.

The land part is the best for passive players to survive longer. Carrying a typical long-range weapon aids them in spying on their foes. Taking early steps towards the safe zone is important in Free Fire.

Note: Drop locations are subjective. The article solely reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Srijan Sen