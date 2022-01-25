Top 5 safest Free Fire drop locations in Bermuda map

Bermuda was the first official map in Free Fire. The island is a tropical paradise surrounded by clear blue waters and even bluer skies. However, since it's a Battle Royale map, things are never what they seem.

The moment players land on the map, their very lives are at stake. The only way to make it off the island is by either securing a Booyah or being eliminated.

Thankfully, if nothing else, places on the map are safe for players during the early game. Here they can obtain supplies, gear up, and improve their odds of survival.

These are some of the safest locations on Free Fire's Bermuda map

5) Sentosa

Sentosa is a beautiful mini-island located on the southeastern coast of the map. It is an island paradise secluded from the mainland. Given the distance from the center, very few opponents land here.

This makes it one of the best locations in the game for beginners and passive players. They can loot without fear of being shot and can take their time securing supplies.

4) Keraton

Located on the northwestern side of Cape Town lies a small, insignificant location called Keraton. The area is covered with trees and offers very little strategic importance.

However, for these exact reasons, the area is one of the safest in-game. Players can land here unhindered and loot without interference or fear of being ambushed.

3) Riverside

Located on the riverbank across from the Shipyard lies a quiet place called Riverside. The area has a few houses and plenty of tree cover. Additionally, it even features a bridge that provides direct access to the northwestern part of the island.

Although this location is situated near a hot drop zone, players shouldn't run into enemies during the early game. Most of them will be exchanging bullets and too busy to intrude into Riverside.

2) Bullseye

Located on the western side of the Shipyard lies a peculiar location called Bullseye. Despite being adjacent to the Shipyard, the area does not get many visitors. This is mainly because it's located next to the coast. This makes it an unstrategic location to hold.

These factors make it a perfect landing area for beginners and passive players in Free Fire. Once enough loot has been collected, they can safely rotate along the coastline or use the trees for cover.

1) Rim Nam Village

Located on the southwestern side of the island, Rim Nam Village is another paradise in Free Fire. With an abundance of tree cover and buildings, players can loot in peace.

Unfortunately, rotating may become an issue since it's located next to Hanger, ClockTower, and Factory. Players will have to either find a vehicle to move fast or slip past these hot drop locations quietly.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha