5 common mistakes Free Fire players make while looting in the early-game

To win matches in Free Fire, obtaining good loot is essential. This encompasses everything from medkits to weapons. Players with the best loot in a game are more likely to secure a Booyah.

However, looting is not a straightforward task. While it may look trivial on the surface, there are numerous strategies for looting.

Unfortunately, most players are unaware of this and end up making mistakes during the early-game looting process.

Avoid making these mistakes to loot better during the early-game in Free Fire

5) Looking for all weapon attachments in one place

In Free Fire, finding weapons is not merely enough. To truly unlock its full potential, players also need to find weapon attachments. These include foregrips, magazines, scopes, and even silencers.

A significant mistake that players make is finding all of these in one place. It is next to impossible, especially if they are looting in minor drop locations or outside the blue zone. This will only waste their time and slow down the looting process.

4) Picking up everything and filling the inventory

While veterans of the game have fine-tuned the looting process, newcomers are inefficient. Rather than sort out loot according to their needs, they pick up everything in their path.

Eventually, the inventory gets full, and they now have to sort it out by emptying items. This takes up a lot of time which could have been spent finding better loot or moving towards the center of the map.

3) Picking up random weapons

Given the number of guns available on the map, players tend to pick up random weapons. While this is not an issue for seasoned users, not every weapon is suitable for all playstyles or encounters.

This may put the player at a disadvantage or lead to a swift elimination. While experimenting with weapons and weapon combos is a good idea, it should be done in the safety of the training mode.

2) Staying in one place for too long

For some players in Free Fire, the idea of looting is to strip an entire area of loot. All medkits, bullets, grenades, and utility items are taken. While there's nothing wrong with this looting method, the user becomes stagnated.

This limits the ability to find better loot elsewhere and puts the player at risk of being shot at by snipers. While this strategy is useful when dropping at major locations, risks are always present.

1) Looting too far away from the safe zone

The goal of looting during the early game in Free Fire matches is to find decent gear and rotate inward. However, some players tend to go the wrong way. Rather than moving towards the safe zone, they move outside of it.

This could lead to many complications. Enemies rotating inward may engage the player, good loot locations may already be looted, and rotating to the safe zone will take longer.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha