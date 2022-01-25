Romeo Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, guild, monthly income, and rank in January 2022

Yuvraj, better known by his YouTube handle Romeo Gamer, is a content creator who mainly focuses on the game Garena Free Fire. His videos and commentary are engaging and fun to watch, which is why he has managed to generate a substantial fanbase.

As of this writing, the subscriber and view counts of Romeo Gamer stand at over 2.32 million and 147.83 million, respectively. Additionally, he runs another channel called Romeo Army that has over 132 thousand subscribers.

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID, guild, and rank

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 137719383, and he is the leader of the Romeo-Army guild, whose ID number is 1012706681.

The YouTuber is ranked Platinum III in BR-Ranked (Battle Royale) and Diamond II in CS-Ranked (Clash Squad).

Lifetime stats

Romeo Gamer’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Romeo Gamer has played 16615 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 5420 matches, resulting in a win rate of 32.62%. With 54258 kills, the player has managed a K/D ratio of 4.85.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber has racked up 662 wins in 4839 duo matches, corresponding to a win rate of 13.68%. With a K/D ratio of 3.79, he has accumulated 15487 kills.

Finally, the content creator has appeared in 6027 solo games and has bettered his foes in 959 matches, upholding a win rate of 15.91%. He has bagged 25456 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.02.

Ranked stats

Romeo Gamer’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Romeo Gamer has six first-place finishes in 41 squad games in the current season of Free Fire, maintaining a win rate of 14.63%. In the process, he has secured 121 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.46.

Yuvraj has played 43 duo matches and has a single victory, resulting in a win rate of 2.32%. He notched 102 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.43.

Romeo Gamer has also played two solo games and has one Booyah, converting to a win rate of 50.00%. With a K/D ratio of 12.00, he has 12 frags.

Note: The stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Monthly income

Romeo Gamer’s income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the monthly earnings of Romeo Gamer are stated to lie between $1.6K and $25.5K.

YouTube channel

Romeo Gamer has been generating content based on Free Fire for a long time and sometimes streams the game as well. There are over 982 videos present on his channel, with the most-watched one having 9.8 million views.

Also Read Article Continues below

According to Social Blade, He gained 50 thousand subscribers and 6.367 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish