GT King’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, guild, monthly income, and rank in January 2022

Ravichandra Vigneshwer, who goes by the name of GT King, is an Indian content creator who uploads videos based on the game Garena Free Fire in the Tamil language. His YouTube channel, Gaming Tamizhan, is widely popular in the community.

GT King is well on his way to reaching 3 million subscribers, with his current subscriber count at 2.97 million. Additionally, the total number of views on his videos has surpassed 318.28 million.

GT King’s Free Fire ID, guild, and rank

GT King’s Free Fire ID is 287597612, and he is the leader of the GT FAMILY guild, whose ID is 3008938070.

The content creator is ranked Platinum IV in BR-Ranked (Battle Royale) and Heroic in CS-Ranked (Clash Squad).

Lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

GT King has competed in 18220 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 3617 matches, having a win rate of 19.85%. With 51770 kills, the player has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.55.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber has played 1797 duo matches and has come out on top on 160 occasions, retaining a win rate of 8.90%. In the process, he has 3351 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.05.

Gaming Tamizhan has also appeared in 674 solo games and has bettered his foes in 48 matches, converting to a win rate of 7.12%. He has accumulated precisely 1450 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Ranked stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

GT King has played 42 squad games in the current season of Free Fire and has three wins, maintaining a win rate of 7.14%. With a 2.77-K/D ratio, he has 108 kills.

Apart from this, he has played one match in both duo and solo modes.

Note: Gaming Tamizhan’s stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Monthly income

Gaming Tamizhan’s monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Gaming Tamizhan’s monthly income is estimated to lie between $4.4K and $70.8K.

YouTube channel

Ravichandra Vigneshwar has been making content on YouTube regularly for several years and has seen tremendous growth. He uploaded the oldest video on his channel in January 2019.

Also Read Article Continues below

Back in January 2020, his subscriber count was around 430 thousand. The channel now boasts over 2.97 million subscribers.

Edited by Siddharth Satish