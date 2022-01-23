FireEyes Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, income, and channel stats in January 2022

Pratham Shaw, better known by his YouTube channel, FireEyes Gaming, is a famous personality in the Indian Free Fire scene. His content centered on the battle royale game is highly entertaining and engaging to watch, which has resulted in a large following.

As of this writing, he has 3.92 million subscribers, in addition to around 445.61 million views. Additionally, Pratham has more than 111 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire ID, rank, and more

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 435180912. He is currently ranked Platinum IV in BR-Ranked (Battle Royale) and Gold I in CS-Ranked (Clash Squad).

Listed below are his stats as of 23 January 2022:

Lifetime stats

Pratham has maintained incredible lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

FireEyes Gaming has played 16766 squad games and has 3625 victories, leading to a win rate of 21.62%. With 53529 kills, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 4.07.

Meanwhile, he has appeared in 1695 duo matches and has 2568 first-place finishes, converting to a win percentage of 15.22%. In the process, the player has 4661 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.24.

The YouTuber has also competed in 1012 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 106, having a win ratio of 10.47%. At a 2.89-K/D ratio, he has 2615 kills.

Ranked stats

These are the ranked stats of the content creator in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

When it comes to the ongoing BR-Ranked season, FireEyes Gaming has participated in nine squad games and has bettered his foes in four, possessing a win percentage of 44.44%. He has accumulated 39 kills for a K/D ratio of 7.80.

Note: Stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Income

Earnings of FireEyes Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly and yearly earnings of FireEyes Gaming lie between $3.4K - $54.5K and $40.9K - $653.7K, respectively.

(Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Pratham has seen a rapid rise to fame since embarking on his journey in content creation. There are currently over 300 videos on his channel, out of which the most-watched one has 16 million views.

Also Read Article Continues below

According to Social Blade, FireEyes Gaming has gained 70 thousand subscribers in the last 30 days, alongside 13.61 million views.

Edited by Srijan Sen