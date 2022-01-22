FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID, rank, guild, monthly income, and channel stats in January 2022

Sandeep Panwar is a Free Fire YouTuber and is popularly recognized in the game’s community as FF Antaryami. He mainly does challenges, gameplay, and other types of content on his channel.

FF Antaryami has grown immensely in terms of both subscribers and view count in recent years. As of this writing, those stand at approximately over 3.74 million and 554.13 million, respectively. Additionally, Sandeep runs two other channels on YouTube.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID, guild and rank

FF Antaryami’s ID in Free Fire is 297537840, and he is a part of the AY-ESPORT guild, whose ID is 63795383.

Currently, the famous figure is placed in Platinum II in BR-Ranked (Battle Royale) and Platinum I in CS-Ranked (Clash Squad).

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has competed in 11922 squad games in Free Fire and has remained unbeaten in 2471, possessing a win rate of 20.72%. At a K/D ratio of 3.60, he has 34001 kills.

Meanwhile, he has featured in 5831 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 478, converting to a win percentage of 8.19%. In the process, the player has secured 17231 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.22.

The YouTuber has played 3904 solo games and has come out on top on 304 occasions, upholding a win ratio of 7.78%. With 8666 kills, he has a kill-to-death ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has appeared in 21 squad games and has five victories in the current season, maintaining a win percentage of 23.80%. He has accumulated 123 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 7.69.

Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has five victories in 143 matches, having a win rate of 3.49%. He has 454 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 3.29.

Lastly, FF Antaryami has played four matches and has four kills.

Note: Stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Monthly income

FF Antaryami's earnings on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, FF Antaryami’s monthly income through his channel lies between $4K and $63.5K.

YouTube channel

FF Antaryami has been regularly posting content on YouTube, and there are over 540 videos on his channel. Out of which, the most-watched one has 14 million views.

On the Social Blade website, it is mentioned that his channel has gained 80 thousand subscribers and 15.868 million views in the last 30 days.

Edited by R. Elahi